Body of missing Antioch man found
After two weeks of searching, the body of missing Antioch man Michael Orr, 56, was found by a vineyard worker north of Main Street and west of Big Break Road,Monday, Aug. 14, according to  the Oakley Police Department.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, but are working with the coroner's office to confirm, according to Oakley police Chief Paul Beard.

Family members had reported Orr as missing on July 29, after he had gone out for a drive and didn’t return. His car was found in the area of Bridgehead Road and Main Street in Oakley, which was also his last known location.

