Body of missing Antioch man found

After two weeks of searching, the body of missing Antioch man Michael Orr, 56, was found by a vineyard worker north of Main Street and west of Big Break Road,Monday, Aug. 14, according to the Oakley Police Department.
Authorities do not suspect foul play, but are working with the coroner's office to confirm, according to Oakley police Chief Paul Beard.
Family members had reported Orr as missing on July 29, after he had gone out for a drive and didn’t return. His car was found in the area of Bridgehead Road and Main Street in Oakley, which was also his last known location.
Orr suffered from a seizure disorder and was required to take medication to keep the seizures under control. The longer he went without his medication, the chances of him becoming confused, disoriented, or experiencing memory loss increased, according to a social media post made by a family member. As concern for his health mounted, police detectives along with family, friends, and concerned residents led several searches in the two weeks following Orr’s disappearance.
Orr was described by family as someone who had “so much passion and love, and was there when needed.” A GoFundMe has been created to assist Orr’s 85-year-old mother with the unexpected funeral expenses: bit.ly/47y08xG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.