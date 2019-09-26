The Office of the Sheriff Coroner’s Division has identified the body found in Werner Cut near Orwood, as that of Baxter Bradley, a 47-year-old resident of San Francisco.
The cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests.
Baxter went missing Sunday night, Sept. 22, in area of Indian Slough and Werner Cut as his boat was being towed. Deputies from the Delta Station responded to a call for assistance and a search was initiated. The U.S. Coast Guard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, California Highway Patrol and Pittsburg Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the search, which proved fruitless.
A marine patrol unit from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff responded to Werner Cut Wednesday morning after a person reported finding a body in the water. The body of a male was recovered at that time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441 or the Marine Patrol Unit at 925-427-8507. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
