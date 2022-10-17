The body of an unidentified woman was found on fire near the Mokelumne trail in Antioch Monday, Oct. 17.
At 5:36 a.m., a resident reported a small fire on a city paved trail north of Lopez Drive between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District found a human body on fire.
The fire district requested that Antioch police and fire district arson investigators respond to the scene while firefighters put out the fire. The victim died at the scene, and the remains were identified as female. The suspects left the scene and have not been located, according to an Antioch police press release that did not elaborate on how many suspects there were or what they did to the woman.
