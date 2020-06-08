A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brought the bomb squad from the Walnut Creek Police Department to Bethel Island Sunday morning, June 7.
One man was detained by Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office deputies while members of the bomb squad inspected the package found on the stage just outside of the hall. Officers determined the package did not pose a risk and the man was released around 1 p.m.
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A suspicious package found outside Scout Hall brings the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. A local man was detained by Sheriff's Office deputies while the package was examined, and was later released when it was determined that the package posed no threat. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
According to a witness, a small group gathered Sunday morning for a meeting in Bethel Island Community Park when members noticed the package with wires attached sitting on the stage. Sheriff deputies responded and summoned the bomb squad. Another witness said that the park and a nearby construction yard were evacuated, and residents were told to shelter in place.
Police initially established a perimeter about 100 yards from the building, but then extended it to Bethel Island Road before they approached the package. An ambulance and a unit from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District were also dispatched to the scene.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.