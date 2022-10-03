Bones found on Sept. 28 in the Pioneer area that were believed to potentially belong to Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman who went missing in January, have been confirmed by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office as animal bones.
“We responded to a call for service involving a reporting party finding a couple of small bones in the Pioneer area (of the Sierra foothills),” the agency wrote in a statement posted to social media by Gabe’s father, Gwyn. “There was animal hair around one of the bones, but out of an abundance of caution a forensic anthropologist was contacted. The forensic anthropologist was able to quickly determine that the bones did not come from a human. We do not have any bones in our possession believed to be human and we have not sent any out for DNA analysis.”
This marks the third time in recent days that remains have been found and determined to not belong to Gabe, who police suspect was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones. Jones was killed in a confrontation with Washington police in June.
