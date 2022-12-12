Boy, 15, struck in hit and run in Brentwood

A 15-year-old pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive near Liberty High School on Friday, Dec. 9.
The unidentified pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk after 3 p.m. when an unidentified vehicle struck him, then fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Brentwood Police Department.
Police have released an image of a vehicle that was in the immediate vicinity close to the time of the incident and is considered a vehicle of interest, according to the statement.
