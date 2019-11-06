An 8-year-old boy was flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland after being struck by a car in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The accident occurred in the intersection of Lone Tree Way and O'Hara Avenue, and Brentwood police are investigating the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An 8-year-old boy struck by a car in the intersection of Lone Tree Way and O’Hara Avenue was flown from the accident scene to a trauma center Tuesday evening, Nov. 5.
The boy complained of abdominal pain to paramedics and firefighters who responded to the incident. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jake Gonzalez said there was also a concern about head and neck injuries as it did not appear the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. A witness reported that the boy had lost consciousness after being struck, but Gonzalez said the victim was alert and communicating with responders as they prepared him for the flight to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.
The incident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Evening rush-hour traffic was snarled as travel through the busy intersection was partially blocked while police activity was ongoing.
After being treated at the accident location, the boy was taken a short distance to the Freedom Basin on O’Hara Avenue in Oakley and transferred to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District helicopter for the flight to Oakland.
At this time there is no information available regarding the driver involved in the collision. The Brentwood Police Department is investigating the incident and this story will be updated as more information becomes available. The boy’s current condition is also not available.
