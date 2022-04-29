A shooting on Grapevine Lane in Oakley, Calif. left one juvenile male with non-life threatening injuries, late Friday, April 29, 2022. The suspect fled the scene, but is not believed to be a danger to the public, according to Oakley Police Department. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A boy was shot in the hip on Grapevine Lane in Oakley tonight (April 29), but is expected to survive his injuries, an Oakley police sergeant said.
Authorities said the suspect in the incident, believed to be a minor known to police, was not in custody as of 1 a.m. on April 30.
The victim was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, but it's believed he has since been released, police said.
Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community, said Sgt. Collier with the Oakley Police Department. He noted the suspected weapon used in the shooting was recovered inside a home on Grapevine Lane, the suspected scene of the shooting.
Collier said it’s believed that an argument preceded the shooting, but the relationship between the victim and suspect was unknown.
“We will check the immediate area (for the suspect); look into known associates (of the suspect) or where he might have fled to, but from our standpoint we know who he is,” Collier said. “We had multiple witnesses say who he was and we will send it to our investigators for follow-up.”
Authorities were dispatched to the home shortly before 10:40 p.m., Collier said.
Police said four people, including the victim, immediately left the home when police arrived, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.
Police used drones to ensure nobody was around or inside the home before they entered the residence to investigate the incident, which led them to the suspected weapon used in the shooting, Collier said.
-Check back for updates
