The 2017 shooting death of Discovery Bay resident Bradley MacHugh has resulted in a 15-year prison sentence for 21-year-old Brayan Zavala-Garcia.
Zavala-Garcia, a resident of Antioch, pleaded no contest to a charge of manslaughter before Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Barbara Zuniga.
MacHugh, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, following an early-morning altercation in the street near his home in Discovery Bay. Shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting near Keats Court. As they arrived on the scene, another call reported that a man had been shot on nearby Wilde Drive. There deputies found that MacHugh had been fatally wounded.
At the time, detectives said MacHugh got involved in a verbal altercation with occupants of two vehicles over reckless driving. The altercation became physical, and it is believed that Zavala-Garcia produced a gun and shot MacHugh.
“It’s a family here,” said neighbor and family friend Jeff Stowe during a candlelight vigil he organized days after the shooting. “Everyone is here to take care of everyone, and Brad was the protector. He meant so much to all of us.”
The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff quickly identified Zavala-Garcia as a suspect. They warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Within a few days he was taken into custody.
By all accounts, MacHugh was a well-liked, generous family man who loved his wife, Lanie, his two young sons as well as football and barbecues
“It is incredibly sad all the way around,” said Lanie this week in an email to The Press.
