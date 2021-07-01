A Brentwood resident with “a very violent past” is being sought by the Antioch Police Department (APD) in connection with a recent shooting, and they are asking for help from the public to locate the man.
Police said that 49-year-old Crescencio Zavala-Garcia is a suspect in the June 29 shooting of a Pittsburg man in Antioch. They warn that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and police advise that he should not be approached.
An APD press release stated that officers arrived on the 2300 block of Arthur Way at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday and found the 23-year-old victim in the street. He had been shot several times including once in the head. The victim was transported to a local trauma center and was listed in grave condition. The name of the victim was not released.
Investigators determined that Zavala-Garcia shot the victim following an argument between the two men over a work-related issue. The suspect fled the scene in an automobile before officers arrived on scene.
The vehicle used by Zavala-Garcia was located by police on a property in unincorporated Brentwood where he was known to stay. The APD’s SWAT team conducted a search of the property, but the suspect was not found.
A probable cause warrant for Zavala-Garcia has been issued, and the APD is “actively looking to arrest him.” In addition to the pending charges related to this incident, he also has an outstanding arrest warrant for charges including kidnapping, domestic violence and felony evading.
Anyone who sees Zavala-Garcia, or knows his location, is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441.
Zavala-Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, 5’ 7” tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
The suspect has used a variety of aliases in the past including: Crescencio Garcia-Zavala, Crescencio Garcia, Crescencio Zavala, Cresencio Zavala Garcia, Cresencio Garcia, Crecencio Garcia, Crecencio Zavala Garcia, Crecencio Zavala Garcia and Cresencio Garcia Zavala.
Additional information can be directed to APD Detective Gerber at (925) 779-694.
