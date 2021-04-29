The City of Brentwood, as a part of a comprehensive zoning ordinance update, has released preliminary draft use regulations for review.
Use regulations specify which land uses are permitted, conditionally permitted, or prohibited in each zoning district in the city; they also include special requirements, if any, applicable to specific uses.
The preliminary draft use regulations are a first draft of use regulations for the zoning code update.
They will be revised based on input received and further testing of the standards.
The preliminary draft use regulations will be presented and discussed at a virtual open house held on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.
To participate, register through the project website participate page at: https://www.brentwoodzoningupdate.com/participate.
Comments on the preliminary draft use regulations may also be submitted through the website 'participate' page. For more information, email the Brentwood Economic Development Division at economicdevelopment@brentwoodca.gov or call 925-516-5440.
