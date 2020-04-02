Brentwood leaders recently approved a rough action plan that aims to turn a swath of northwest city property into one of the county’s key employment generators.
The 17-initiative plan features future marketing goals, infrastructure needs, development analysis strategies, financing methods and advocacy aims for the over 430 acres surrounded by Lone Tree Way to the north, Heidorn Ranch Road to the west, Sand Creek Road to the south and Shady Willow Lane to the east.
The area is considered Brentwood’s future job-generating hub and a perfect location for mixed-use development, capable of one day featuring 4 million square feet of nonresidential establishments, 8,400 jobs and 2,100 housing units, according to city estimates.
“Priority Area 1 is the key employment opportunity in the City of Brentwood,” said Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall.
Area land use proposals, which could change, include the following: 150 acres of employment center and light industrial development, which could include research and development facilities, tech or biotech centers and medical offices or hospitals; 67 acres of high-density residential development (such as condominiums, apartments, duplexes, triplexes and small-lot detached single-family homes); a 40-acre transit village that could also include such possibilities as professional and medical offices, personal services, retail, restaurants and upper-floor multiple-family residences; eight acres of regional commercial development (comprising businesses such as bulk retailers, department stores, supermarkets and hardware stores); and a fire station.
The action document may further amend, but does not guarantee amendment of, an approved 2018 specific plan for the area and was built in concert with an area analysis completed by the nonprofit Urban Land Institute, composed of real estate and urban development professionals.
The organization floated the idea of increasing the amount of housing versus office development in the area, but that suggestion was quickly shot down by city staff and councilmembers.
“We need more jobs; we don’t need residential housing units being added into that area,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey.
One major action-plan goal is to ensure the area remains pegged for office and technology uses; office and residential development is synchronized; and residential development fully supports future area infrastructure needs.
City leaders also intend to create a public space framework and development master plan, which includes a target market and workforce analysis and determining a basic office park layout.
Other action-plan goals include the following: developing a marketable name for the area; creating marketing material; showcasing the site to developers; and planning, designing or constructing several roadway improvements, including extending Jeffrey Road and furthering Sand Creek Road to Heidorn Road and the west side of the area.
Each of the plan’s suggestions is expected to return to the full council prior to moving forward, an aspect multiple councilmembers applauded.
“I want to make sure that any changes have in-depth participation with the stakeholders and residents because this has always been for many years our prime opportunity for having businesses and high-quality jobs in the area,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.
Other action plan elements include intentions to support and advocate for construction of the planned pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing near the Mokelumne Trail at Highway 4 and exploring the feasibility of launching an agricultural experience center, likely outside of the plan area.
The center, suggested by the Urban Land Institute, would showcase the area’s agricultural scene with available local farm products, among other features.
“Staff is not convinced that the (planned area) is the best location for that idea, but the action plan would be to conduct a feasibility study and look at (the planned area), as well as other locations,” Grindall said.
To view the complete action plan, visit https://bit.ly/2UOLaPu.
