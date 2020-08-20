The city, in collaboration with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, updated its fire impact fees to ensure that future development adequately contributes to the need for additional fire resources.
The fees, last updated in 2004, can only be used to construct future fire stations and pay for the required apparatus within them.
The Oakley City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors are expected to soon consider amending their own fees to address those areas.
Fire Chief Brian Helmick said the update is the first step in a multi-pronged approach to ensure that future development adequately pays to mitigate impacts of growth.
Though the impact fees can only be used for constructing future fire stations and the needed equipment, the agency expects to implement a district-wide community facilities district within the next year that requires residents of future developments to pay annual fees toward additional station personnel.
“Historically, we did not place the appropriate amount of impact fees, and we did not have community facilities districts for the past 30 or 40 years, and it has created the existing deficit that we have today,” Helmick said. “By placing these impact fees to build future stations and apparatus, and by accompanying them with the CFDs, as the district is doing, we are going to stop the bleeding and effectively address growth as we move forward.”
Helmick noted, however, that the prospective changes address only future growth-related fire needs, meaning that the district’s current service-level deficit will need to be solved in other ways.
The three-station district — one each in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay — covers 249 square miles and over 128,000 residents.
“Our existing service-level deficits have to be addressed through other means,” Helmick said.
Key Brentwood impact fee changes will include per-unit single-family residential fees jumping $364 to $1,317.97; per-square-foot commercial project fees jumping $0.70 to $0.89; per-square-foot office project fees jumping $1 to $1.19; and per-square-foot industrial project fees increasing $0.40 to $0.59.
The fees were determined through an official district-wide study that factored in the city’s projected growth in conjunction with required fire protection and emergency response equipment and facilities to service the increased population.
Helmick and Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden acknowledged that the current Brentwood fee hikes are steep, since they haven’t been updated in about 16 years.
“While there is a significant increase, if we had been doing this every five years, that would have helped tremendously to close that gap so it wasn’t so significant,” Ogden said.
The Brentwood-specific portion of the study projects that the city will add 7,637 single-family dwelling units, 3,243 multi-family or mobile home units and 29,050 residents over the next 20 years, which takes into account growth in city limits and potential development in its sphere of influence and planning areas outside city limits.
That growth means the city’s 2040 single-family dwelling unit count will sit at 25,878, in addition to 5,611 total multi-family or mobile home units and 92,566 residents.
A 2018 district-adopted strategic plan calls for the district to eventually include nine stations to accommodate all planned growth in its service area.
Projections indicate that the new district-wide impact fees will fund three additional stations — one each in Brentwood, Oakley and the unincorporated county.
Three additional stations are needed now to accommodate the district’s current population, with a funding source not currently established, as impact fees cannot be used to pay for stations that would serve an existing need.
“We have an existing service-level deficit issue and we have a growth challenge,” Helmick said.
Going forward, Helmick said the district plans to reassess the impact fees around every five years to ensure that they align with future needs.
For more information on the fees, visit packet page 520 at https://bit.ly/3j0iFbJ.
