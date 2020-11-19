The city has appealed the county’s decision to grant land-use permits to two proposed unincorporated Bentwood commercial cannabis cultivation operators.
Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall said the municipality is concerned that the locations are too close to youth-gathering areas, and he questioned the completeness of one of the operator’s odor control plans. He is also requesting that specific project conditions of approval be added that limit the onsite product of one of the operators, void both businesses’ use permits if their land is annexed into the city, and require that both operators pay yearly fees toward additional code and law enforcement of the businesses.
County Principal Planner Telma Moreira approved land-use permits for both facilities — Lifted Spirit Collective (planned for 5930 Balfour Road) and Diablo Valley Farms (at 4425 Sellers Ave.) — in early November, despite Grindall and some locals expressing outright opposition.
The county’s planning commission will hear both appeals at a yet-to-be scheduled date.
“Although the zoning administrator acknowledged receipt of our email and the arguments against the approval of this land-use permit, the city does not feel the county code requirements were satisfied by the evidence presented at the hearing in relation to the location of the site, nor were the recommended conditions of approval requested by the city during the hearing process included in the project approval,” Grindall wrote in both appeals.
Bob Nunn, owner of Diablo Valley Farms, said he feels confident about the appeal process, because his operation “is completely within compliance of the county’s recommendations.”
Oscar Burrola Jr., applicant of Lifted Spirit Collective, indicated his disappointment in the city’s appeal, noting that he felt his operation and the county at large have done a good job planning for a safe and successful future.
“We thought of everything we could to mitigate any issues that our neighbors or the City of Brentwood would have,” Burrola said. “So we felt like we have met all those needs, and we feel the county has done their due diligence in building these ordinances out to make sure that everything falls in place, and nothing is weighing on the community.”
City officials, however, indicted that they still have concerns.
Grindall said Diablo Valley Farms on Sellers Avenue sits 170 feet east of the city’s Sunset Park, which is in violation of county rules that prohibit such facilities from being within 1,000 feet of youth centers and other sensitive areas.
Moreira, however, noted in her ruling that parks are not considered youth centers, according to the county’s established definitions.
Grindall disagreed.
“A ‘youth center’ should be any place where young people are congregating in large numbers, and Sunset Playfields certainly falls into that category,” Grindall said.
The city also believes that Lifted Spirit Collective, on Balfour Road, just 2,785 feet to the west of La Paloma High School, is too close to that sensitive location, although Grindall and county officials admit that that distance falls within acceptable county standards.
“It’s only about 4,000 feet away from the continuation high school, and we just don’t think that is the right location for a cannabis operation,” Grindall said.
The city’s appeal also raises concerns over Diablo Valley Farms’ scant odor-control strategy, allegedly featuring just four undisclosed bullet points.
The county ruling stipulated that both operations will be required to follow regulations that address odor and security concerns.
“(Diablo Valley Farms’ odor control plan) should include where the vents will be,” Grindall said. “How will they manage to create negative pressure? How are they going to treat the off-gassing? Are they going to use carbon filtering? Are they going to use water? What is the process? What type of equipment? How do you hold them to the rules if they are so vague as saying, ‘We will do what it takes to reduce smell’?”
Nunn said his operation won’t create an odor, noting that he plans to grow plant seeds to 4- to-6-inch seedlings before shipping them out for off-site planting prior to the onset of any odor.
He added that the odor comes from the development of THC post-flowering, from the resin on the cannabis bud.
“How do you mitigate something that doesn’t exist?” Nunn asked. “We sell these before flowering.”
The city is also requesting that a series of conditions of approval be added for both projects, which include mandating that Diablo Valley Farms limit production to the aforementioned seedlings only; that both operations’ permits become invalid if the current county-located property is annexed into the city; and that both businesses are required to pay a yearly fee that will fund additional code and law enforcement to deal with any complaints.
“We are concerned about the lack of enforcement,” Grindall said. “The county has maybe one code enforcement officer that can come out to East County, and the response time is ridiculous. And of course the county sheriff is overtaxed when they are out here, so when there are criminal activities that occur at the location, our PD is going to be required to address those issues.”
County officials noted that the established entities will pay voter-approved county cannabis taxes at annual rates of up to $7 per canopy square foot for cultivation (adjustable for inflation) to help fund general county expenses, such as additional law and code enforcement, health services and environmental protection.
“One of the reasons that the board proposed a commercial cannabis business tax to the voters in November 2018 is that we anticipated that regulating cannabis would increase costs for our departments, including law enforcement and code enforcement, and permitted businesses will be paying for those activities by paying the additional tax,” said District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis.
When the county planning commission takes up the appeals, the commission will hear from the city and both project applicants before making its decision.
For the staff report on Lifted Spirit Collective, visit https://bit.ly/3faiEBs. For Diablo Valley Farms, visit https://bit.ly/38TSPo8.
