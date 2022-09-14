Brentwood approves 51-lot residential development

BRENTWOOD---The City Council unanimously approved a new 51-lot residential development called Orchard Grove at a meeting Tuesday night.
Shea Homes proposed to subdivide and develop the 16.82-acre property, currently vacant land at 1801 Lone Oak Drive, with 45 single-family detached homes and six affordable duets.
The home designs will consist of four floor plans, two single-story (2,836 and 3,048 square feet) and two, two-story (3,518 and 3,988 square feet) designs. The homes are consistent with the city design guidelines reminiscent of Early California/Spanish, Mediterranean Revival, and Craftsman.
All floor plans will have garage space for two or three cars, and one floor plan is fitted with a side entry, third car garage to break up the street scene. The affordable homes are proposed as two floor plans constructed as a duet. The plans are 1,976 and 2,073 square feet and both are designed as 4-bedroom 3-bathroom two-story homes.
The subdivision was approved by a unanimous vote following some minor adjustments to the landscaping and access road designs.
Shea Homes recently completed the Vista Dorado and Lark Hill communities, and continues to build in the Trilogy at the Vineyards master plan community in Brentwood.
