Brentwood approves 51-lot residential development

BRENTWOOD---The City Council unanimously approved a new 51-lot residential development called Orchard Grove at a meeting Tuesday night.

Shea Homes proposed to subdivide and develop the 16.82-acre property, currently vacant land at 1801 Lone Oak Drive, with 45 single-family detached homes and six affordable duets.

The home designs will consist of four floor plans, two single-story (2,836 and 3,048 square feet) and two, two-story (3,518 and 3,988 square feet) designs. The homes are consistent with the city design guidelines reminiscent of Early California/Spanish, Mediterranean Revival, and Craftsman.

