The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will be handing out additional Back to Business Safety Kits this week. Distribution will occur at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street. The days for distribution will be Tuesday, October 27, Wednesday, October 28 and Thursday October 29 from noon to 4 p.m. outside at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street.
Masks and social distancing will be required while in line for pick-up.
For further information, please contact the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce office at 925-634-3344.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.