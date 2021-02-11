Police are hoping parents can help them put the brakes on a dangerous bicycle stunt that’s growing in popularity.
Bicycle-riding juveniles and young adults are increasingly swerving dangerously close to on-road vehicles, playing chicken and weaving in and out of traffic, in violation of roadway rules.
The maneuver, dubbed “suicide swerve,” is widely seen in YouTube videos and has drawn the attention of worldwide law enforcement agencies, from Brentwood to Modesto to Boston to Hertfordshire, England.
“Obviously, you can understand the severity and the likelihood of severe injury that could result if they do not swerve out of the way in time,” said Brentwood Police Sgt. Chris Peart. “It’s hard for the vehicles on the roadway to judge, especially if they swerve the same direction the bicyclists swerve.”
Brentwood police say they have seen an upward trend in suicide swerve reports in recent months and have handed out a number of citations. But they are reminding area parents to discuss bicycle and road safety rules with their children to stave off potential criminal consequences or tragedy.
At a minimum, law-breaking bicyclists are subject to a citation if caught, but they could also be severely injured or die if the stunt goes awry.
“This type of behavior is very dangerous, not only for themselves but also for other motorists and pedestrians in the roadway,” said Officer Matt King in a public service announcement on the police department’s Facebook page. “Drivers are often startled and could swerve into other vehicles attempting to avoid these bicyclists. Also, these unsuspecting drivers could run into (bicyclists) when they recklessly dart in front of their vehicle.”
Local social media chatter among residents who have observed the behavior has spiked in recent weeks, with posters concerned about or decrying the act. Some also noticed that juvenile riders weren’t wearing helmets, which the California Vehicle Code requires.
“There were probably 50 teens on bicycles on Lone Tree Way on Saturday doing wheelies and making a point of tapping the front of my car with either their hand or foot while I was stopped at the light,” read one Nextdoor post. “It was unnerving to say the least.”
Local law enforcement officials said it’s unclear what set the trend in motion, but social media is awash in suicide swerve videos, many riders appearing to glorify the behavior.
Other videos, however, document unsuspecting riders falling off their bikes after crashing into or being hit by vehicles.
“I think (the prevalence of the activity) is just word of mouth,” Peart said. “Kids are seeing it, and they are trying to copycat everything they see, and social media is a platform to get your name out there, so they are trying it. We are trying to get the message out to be safe on the roadway and make sure everyone is obeying all traffic laws at all times.”
Oakley Police Chief Dean Capelletti said his department hasn’t received such reports in the city, but he reminds everyone to always follow the road rules.
“Operating a motor vehicle requires a person’s complete attention and their dedicated adherence to the rules of the road,” he said. “Whether you are talking on a phone, texting or deliberately maneuvering in a manner inconsistent with safe driving practices, you place everyone at risk, and the Oakley Police Department will not tolerate the blatant disregard for the public.”
Residents who observe the behavior are encouraged to report it to law enforcement.
To view the Brentwood Police Department’s public service announcement on the trend, visit https://bit.ly/3a5qaNc.
