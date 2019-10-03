The Brentwood Blaze Cheer team will hold its fourth annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, the event will be held at Brentwood Veterans Hall, 757 First St. in Brentwood, from noon to 4 p.m. Funds raised will benefit Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection, a Byron nonprofit that provides non-medical support and connection to people of all ages living with cancer.
Last year, Brentwood Blaze raised more than $6,000 for Kaleidoscope.
Cheerleaders ages 5 to 14 will be performing cheers. There will also be raffles with gifts and prizes, food trucks, crafts for sale, face painting, a photo booth, caricature artist, balloon sculpting, temporary pink hair station, music from the Liberty High School jazz band and more.
Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend and honor those who have lost their lives and those who have won the battle.
Donate a raffle prize or make a donation to the fundraiser’s Gofundme account at www.bit.ly/blazefundraiser. For more information, visit www.brentwoodblazecheer.com, email brentwoodblazecheer@gmail.com or call 925-848-8422.
