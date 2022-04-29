Brentwood blocks oil drilling – for now

The City Council took its first step toward enacting a permanent ban on oil drilling within city limits with a recent unanimous vote to implement a moratorium on drilling to help protect area residents’ health.
A moratorium would temporarily halt oil and gas drilling from occurring 3,200 feet from “sensitive receptor” areas while staff worked on drafting a permanent ban of the project. Sensitive receptor areas are places such as schools, hospitals and nursing homes that the Environmental Protection Agency identifies as areas whose occupants are more susceptible to harm from pollutants.
A moratorium on drilling would allow the council and staff time to work on a ban that is “ironclad and tight,” Councilwoman Jovita Mendoza said. “It would also allow the council to determine whether or not it needed to update the current city ordinances regarding drilling in the event the ban were successfully challenged, City Attorney Damien Brower said. In such a case, an updated city ordinance would potentially have provisions to limit the scope of drilling.
“I’m not opposed to what the city is doing,” said Bob Nunn, president of Sunset Exploration Inc. Sunset Exploration is a local oil and gas drilling company that operates wells in Antioch as well as unincorporated Contra Costa County.
According to Nunn, Sunset Exploration had no plans for future drilling in Brentwood that would be delayed by the moratorium.
Brower said in the March meeting that the goal would be to craft legislature that could withstand potential legal challenges.
“We would do our best to prevent that,” he said. “But we all know how the courts are and you never know what’s going to happen. So if something does go away, the city would at least have protections in place that would be stronger than what we have today.”
The urgency ordinance that would put the moratorium in place was presented at the April 12 meeting and adopted unanimously by the council.
The agenda item had been open to public comments on March 22 before the council made their decision that evening. All residents who participated in the discussion were in favor of a ban on oil and gas drilling. Residents’ unanimous opinion helped spur the council toward a permanent ban.
“This was a publicly agendized item,” Councilwoman Susannah Meyer said when explaining her support of a ban. “There was every opportunity here for people to speak up in opposition to the idea of banning.”
Mendoza expressed gratitude to her fellow councilmembers during the April meeting for their support of the agenda item.
“I am very proud of this council for moving it forward,” she said. “I think it’s the right thing to do for all of our future generations. We’ll be gone soon but they’ll be the ones that are left with the ramifications.”
Although Nunn is not opposed to the city’s moratorium on drilling, he did stress the importance of accurate scientific data when making a case for such actions rather than relying on emotional appeal.
“There’s still more work to do,” Nunn said. While he agreed that drilling in more urbanized areas is not feasible, he felt relevant data should be how lawmakers come to the decision.
“The question of ‘how close is too close’ still needs to be answered,” he said. The alternative to local drilling, according to Nunn, would be continued reliance on imported gas and oil. By his estimate, roughly 92% of gas used in California comes from out of state due to the state’s strict environmental regulations.
“It seems hypocritical,” Nunn said of the state’s environmental regulations in spite of its reliance on fossil fuels. “It’s like if a meat eater told you to be a vegetarian.”
