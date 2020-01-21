Brentwood Police Youth Liaison Officer Mike Rucker

Press file photo

Brentwood Police Youth Liaison Officer Mike Rucker, seen here with his daughter in 2014, was recently named Citizen of the Year by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce.

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual award winners to be honored at its gala.

Citizen of the Year: Officer Michael Rucker

Business of the Year: Del Sol Energy

Nonprofit of the Year: Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Chamber Director: Gerald Johnson

Ambassador of the Year: Lucky Chan

The gala will take place Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at McCauley Estate Vineyards, 2525 Sunset Road, in Brentwood. Tickets are $50 and are available at www.bit.ly/brentwoodchambergala. For more information, call 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.

