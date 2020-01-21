The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual award winners to be honored at its gala.
Citizen of the Year: Officer Michael Rucker
Business of the Year: Del Sol Energy
Nonprofit of the Year: Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Chamber Director: Gerald Johnson
Ambassador of the Year: Lucky Chan
The gala will take place Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at McCauley Estate Vineyards, 2525 Sunset Road, in Brentwood. Tickets are $50 and are available at www.bit.ly/brentwoodchambergala. For more information, call 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
