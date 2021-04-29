The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Brentwood, is giving you $25 to shop local!
Starting May 7, at 10 a.m., the Chamber is kicking off their Shop Brentwood - Community Gift Card Program. Purchase a $50 gift card through the Brentwood Chamber and receive a free $25 gift card, which can be used at any participating business.
In September 2020, due to the Covid pandemic, City Council authorized flexibility to modify the Economic Development Grant Program recipients, which allows for the additional $25 gift card. The Economic Development Grant Program is in place to help support the community and local businesses.
Gerald Johnson, President of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am so excited that the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has decided to launch a gift card program that will actually benefit the Brentwood business community and the community-at-large. This program is a win/win for businesses and the residents of the Delta. We extend our thanks to City Council for helping to make this program available.”
Don’t miss this great opportunity to support our local Brentwood Chamber businesses and get a little extra something for yourself! Gift cards can be purchased at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/brentwood.
Please note that this program will take some time to ramp up and businesses register for the program. Please continue to check back if you do not see your favorite local business as a gift card option right away.
If you are a local business owner and would like to participate in the program, there is still time. Please visit www.BrentwoodChamber.com for more information.
