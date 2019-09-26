The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its “Citizen of the Year” and “Business of the Year” awards.
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s “Citizen of the Year” award honors an individual for their contribution in making Brentwood a better place to live and work.
This year’s winner will be publicized and invited to the chamber’s annual awards dinner, where they will be publicly recognized and honored for contributions to the community. The recipient will also have opportunities to be recognized at events throughout the year.
The nominee does not have to be a member of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce. People who have been Citizen of the Year in the past are not eligible.
Nominations can be made online at brentwoodchamber.com/form/view/17715 or in person at the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood.
The “Business of the Year” award honors a business for its contribution in making Brentwood a better place to live and work.
The winner will be publicized and invited to the February 2020 Awards Gala, where the business will be recognized and honored for contributions to the betterment of the community.
Nominations can be made online at brentwoodchamber.com/form/view/17716 or in person at the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood.
All nominations for both awards are due by noon on Dec. 31. For additional questions, call the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce office at 925-634-3344.
