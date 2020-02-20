Brentwood City Council authorizes 9212 report to study impact of proposed initiative

The City of Brentwood has opted to spend up to $50,000 to study the impact of a proposed initiative that would, if it comes to fruition, require the city to spend nearly $5 million a year — that is not currently in the city’s budget — on fire and emergency services.
The initiative, deftly entitled “An Initiative to Add a New Chapter to the City of Brentwood Municipal Code Requiring the City of Brentwood to Annually Spend Additional Specified Funds for Designated Emergency Services,” has been proposed for inclusion on the November 2020 ballot. Vice Mayor Joel Bryant requested the report, known as a 9212, and the expenditure was approved by the city council during the Feb. 11 council meeting.
“The 9212 report will allow an investigative team of legal experts to look at the request and vet out a 360-degree vision of all of the effects of that, factually,” Bryant said. “They are able to bring back to council and the community, outside of your emotional stance or philosophical thought process, these are the facts, this action will bring about this result. It is a completely factual document. It can go into whether or not these are legal processes that (are proposed), or whether these processes are not legally allowed. The whole basis of the 9212, from a council standpoint, is that we have to have as much factual information as possible to make any decision we make. I believe that everyone in the community also wants facts to make a good decision on it.”
Responsibility for completing the 9212 will either fall on the city’s legal counsel or an outside agency. Bryant said that decision has yet to be made. Delivery of the report is expected within 60 days.
According to the language of the proposed initiative, the city would be required “to annually spend an additional $4,765,000 on additional fire protection services, rescue services, emergency medical services, hazardous material emergency response services, ambulance services and other services relating to the protection of lives and property in Brentwood, without any tax increase or added cost to residents.” The plan would build to a steady-state contribution starting at $681,000 in year one, culminating with the $4,765,000 in year seven.
Submitted by Bryan Scott, committee chair of East County Voters for Equal Protection (ECV), the initiative faces a hurdle before it can be included on the ballot. California election law requires that 10% of Brentwood’s registered voters sign a petition endorsing its inclusion on the ballot. Scott said that equates to 3,478 needed signatures, and the effort to gather those is ongoing.
The initiative is an attempt to resolve the financial challenges faced by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and improve the district’s service levels by funding additional resources. ECCFPD is charged with the protection of 249 square miles and providing firefighting and emergency services to approximately 128,000 residents in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen, Byron, Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory.
Currently, the district operates three stations with engine companies in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay. A fourth station near Summer Lake in Oakley was recently completed but remains unstaffed. The district’s strategic plan identifies a current need for six stations. An additional three stations — for a total of nine — will be required to accommodate planned growth in the ECCFPD’s coverage area.
“The structural underfunding of the government agency responsible for emergency medical response and fire services, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, is a documented fact and has gone on for far too long,” Scott wrote in a cover letter accompanying his proposal. “Attempts to correct the problem by getting government agencies to voluntarily participate have failed as have attempts to get our state-level elected representatives to fix the problem.”
In an ECV social-media post, the group estimated that the cities of Brentwood and Oakley and Contra Costa County need to provide a combined total of $8,990,000 a year to fund the ongoing operation of three new fire stations. As Brentwood represents 53% of the population, the group pegged Brentwood’s obligation in its plan at $4,765,000.
“I completely agree that our fire district is in dire need of more funding,” Councilmember Karen Rarey said. “Is East County Voters for Equal Protection’s initiative the way to do it? I’m not sure. That is why it’s important for the city to do its due diligence by ordering a 9212 informational report — to determine the impacts this initiative will have on city services ... By ordering the 9212, it’ll help to shine the light on actual EMS and fire costs. Currently, the fire district says it costs $4 million to fully staff a fire station, yet the initiative calls for Brentwood to contribute $4.8 million. I’d be interested to know what the other $765,000 will fund.”
Bryant identified several issues regarding the ECV initiative that prompted him to request the 9212, including questions about the appropriateness of spending Brentwood tax revenue outside of city limits. ECCFPD resources operate across the entirety of the district, he explained, and cannot be limited in their application.
Additionally, he expressed concern about the initiative’s position that no new taxes be levied to fund the increased payment to ECCFPD.
“We all know there is nothing free,” Bryant said. “This additional revenue that they’re targeting as the solution is not going to go where our financial team has (planned). We have a 10-year outlook, and we have a further outlook than that. These revenues are factored into the budget currently. So, if the revenues that are factored into providing all of the services we pride ourselves in as a community are removed, then there’s going to have to be either a reduction in services, or there’s going to have to be revenue replaced to provide those services. If our community wants to maintain the current level of protection and services, then they’re going to have to find a way to fill that void with money.”
The conclusions drawn by the 9212 will not impact the initiative’s eligibility to appear on the ballot, but it will likely determine the backing it does or does not receive from the city council.
“We’ve got very involved, very intelligent residents that are keeping an eye on the direction of our community,” Bryant said. “That’s a huge asset. Once this information comes back, we have an obligation and a duty to make sure that, if there are areas of danger, if it’s not legal, we make the community aware of it. As a councilperson, I am bound by my duty to say either, ‘I support this,’ or, ‘I don’t support this.’”
