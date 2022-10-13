The Press and the Senior Citizens Club hosted a Brentwood City Council Candidates Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center, 193 Griffith Lane from 7-9 p.m. Candidates for District 2 including Mark Duke, Brayden Haena and Sinziana Todor attended. The candidates for District 4 who joined were Holley Bishop-Lopez, Tony Oerlemans and Jaccob Singh. Former city manager Jon Elam served as moderator.
Brentwood City Council Candidate Forum at Brentwood Senior Center
