Brentwood's moratorium on new smoke shops has been extended for another year.

The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously during their Aug. 22 meeting to do so in an attempt to enact stronger restrictions on tobacco going forward. 

“The stats that we’re hearing tonight are appalling and, frankly, embarrassing,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said following public comments. “This responsibility is on our shoulders to make things better.”

