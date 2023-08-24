Brentwood's moratorium on new smoke shops has been extended for another year.
The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously during their Aug. 22 meeting to do so in an attempt to enact stronger restrictions on tobacco going forward.
“The stats that we’re hearing tonight are appalling and, frankly, embarrassing,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said following public comments. “This responsibility is on our shoulders to make things better.”
Meyer was referencing statistics brought by residents – many of them middle and high schoolers – who are burnt out on the ease of access to tobacco products for youth. Students from local schools spoke, telling of their experiences being offered tobacco products, especially flavored vape products, by other students and the “crippling nicotine epidemic,” as one student described it. All but one resident who spoke did so strongly in favor of not just extending the moratorium but enforcing stricter regulations that would make it harder for businesses to sell tobacco to minors.
Councilmember Jovita Mendoza noted ahead of the meeting that Brentwood has more lenient tobacco regulations than other cities in the county. A study by Contra Costa Health indicated that Brentwood is one of the few cities in the county that does not require retailers to have a specific license to sell tobacco and does not restrict retailers from selling tobacco near “youth-friendly areas” such as parks, schools and libraries. Neighboring cities such as Antioch and Oakley both have regulations relating to the latter concern.
While there are 10 dedicated tobacco retailers, such as smoke shops, in Brentwood, according to City Manager Tim Ogden, there are 44 stores in town that sell tobacco products, according to Contra Costa Health’s Tobacco Prevention Coalition. Thirty-seven of those stores, including gas stations and pharmacies, are near youth-friendly areas.
“Tobacco companies have targeted kids forever,” Sanvi Panda, 14, told the council. Panda is a member of her school’s tobacco use prevention program and has seen its effects on other students. “They sell a product that essentially kills their customers and they constantly need more people to keep up profits.”
The moratorium on bringing new tobacco shops to Brentwood was first enacted last Sept. 27, according to city staff. The moratorium was then extended in October and was set to expire on Sept. 8, 2023 had the council not voted to extend it. The current expiration date is Sept. 8, 2024.
Beyond just extending the moratorium, the council expressed interest in enacting stronger anti-tobacco regulations in the city to be approved at a future meeting. Assistant City Attorney Katherine Wisinski wrote 16 points for city staff to research as directed by council. They included:
1. implementing a local tobacco retail license system, including maximum amount that can be
charged, and how those fees will be spent;
2. 100% flavor ban on tobacco sales;
3. prohibiting vaping product sales;
4. maximum distance between tobacco retailers and schools that’s allowed by law;
5. minimum sales sizes (e.g. pack/carton);
6. strictest laws for proximity between retailers;
7. all tobacco sales banned at pharmacies;
8. working with law enforcement on decoy purchasers;
9. any way to retroactively revoke licenses (if applicable);
10. preventing cheap prices on tobacco so students can't easily afford it;
11. prohibit coupons/discounts;
12. cap on smoke shops and tobacco retailers in total;
13. Department of Justice grants to support code enforcement;
14. require a conditional use permit for tobacco sales;
15. potential penalties available; and
16. bring other best practices from other cities for City Council consideration
“If we are going to protect one of the most vulnerable demographics in our community – our children – then we have got to do something,” Mayor Joel Bryant said. ‘I would love to see as severe a stand as we can who violate [regulations] at a state level.”
Following the meeting, Mendoza was hopeful for the future changes that the city was looking into to act as “guardrails.”
“It’s all positive stuff for our middle and high schoolers,” she said.
Infographics related to the statistics cited in the public hearing can be found at www.thepress.net
Other topics discussed at the meeting include:
A rebate program and to provide rebates for conversion of landscape to water efficient plants and drip irrigation
A future agenda item request to prepare a local ordinance related to liquor licenses, with the ordinance defining “schools” and regulating proximity to specific uses.
A future agenda item request for amendments codes related to animals being kept outdoors during extreme heat
A proclamation of Sept. 10-16 as Suicide Prevention Week
The full meeting can be watched at bit.ly/3YJS9tr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.