Brentwood blocks oil drilling – for now

A drilling project in Antioch is seen above. A moratorium on drilling in Brentwood would allow the council and staff time to work on a ban.

The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 12 to postpone a decision on an oil and gas drilling ban until the Oct. 10 meeting after a recent California Supreme Court ruling that could have an impact on the potential ban.

“Staff is requesting additional time with counsel to determine the implications of that court case on our proposed ordinances,” Director of Community Development Alexis Morris said. “We are wrapping that up but we would appreciate a little additional time in order to complete that analysis.” 

The California Supreme Court ruling, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., et. al. versus the County of Monterey, overturned a local ordinance in Monterey that had attempted to “ban the drilling of new oil and gas wells throughout the County’s unincorporated areas,” according to the text of the ruling. The intent of the ordinance in Monterey County was similar to the intent of the ordinance the city of Brentwood has been working on since March 2022, the text stated. 

