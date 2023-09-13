The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 12 to postpone a decision on an oil and gas drilling ban until the Oct. 10 meeting after a recent California Supreme Court ruling that could have an impact on the potential ban.
“Staff is requesting additional time with counsel to determine the implications of that court case on our proposed ordinances,” Director of Community Development Alexis Morris said. “We are wrapping that up but we would appreciate a little additional time in order to complete that analysis.”
The California Supreme Court ruling, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., et. al. versus the County of Monterey, overturned a local ordinance in Monterey that had attempted to “ban the drilling of new oil and gas wells throughout the County’s unincorporated areas,” according to the text of the ruling. The intent of the ordinance in Monterey County was similar to the intent of the ordinance the city of Brentwood has been working on since March 2022, the text stated.
Although the councilmembers did not discuss the topic before agreeing to pick it back on Oct. 10, residents – many of them high school students – voiced their concerns regarding drilling in the city of Brentwood.
“Ultimately, I hope you guys stay on course for this issue,” Brentwood high schooler Alison Chiu told the council. “I’ve tracked the issues of oil and gas for many years and, to this day, it is still a very important issue that impacts many of your constituents.”
Other local voices were in agreement.
“This public hearing is important to the safety of all Brentwood citizens,” high school senior Nina Damiano said. “It is urgent that we continue on the path that we’re already on to keep Brentwood a healthy and safe place for all its residents.”
The City Council had originally enacted an interim ordinance in the spring of 2022 while continuing to research and prepare “a long-term, forward-looking ordinance that will target 3,200 feet of sensitive receptor areas, and permanently ban oil and gas drilling within city limits, if appropriate,” according to the agenda packet for the Sept. 12 meeting. A sensitive receptor area is defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as an area whose occupants are more susceptible to harm from pollutants, such as hospitals and schools.
The interim ordinance was extended for 10 months in May of 2022 and again on March 28, 2023 while the city continued to research more “ironclad” options. According to the agenda packet, the City Council was prepared to discuss more stringent ordinances for oil and gas drilling as part of the Aug. 8 meeting, but the state Supreme Court ruling on Aug. 3 caused plans to change.
“Staff and special counsel have been studying the issues related to preparing the ban and preparing the ordinances,” City Attorney Damien Brower said in March. “Specifically two ordinances. The first being a permanent ban on new oil and gas drilling in the city and the second being updating our current regulations. That ordinance would only go into effect if the permanent ban was successfully challenged, so you’d still have regulations in place if the permanent ban went away for whatever reason.”
The new ordinances that is scheduled to be discussed on Oct. 10 are expected to have factored in potential legal challenges presented by the Supreme Court ruling, according to the agenda packet.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included
A 4-1 approval of an amendment to City Manager Tim Ogden’s contract that granted Ogden a 5% raise from $273,565 to $287,243. Councilmember Jovita Mendoza cast the dissenting vote.
Discussion of changes to the parking garage on City Park Way for convenience and safety. Proposed changes to be voted on later include a display at the entrance indicating the number of vacant stalls as well as a gate arm that could be lowered to bar vehicles from entering the garage during posted closed hours.
Unanimous approval of a paved outdoor equipment storage and maintenance yard associated with the Brentwood Golf Club at 100 Summerset Drive. The item had previously also been approved by the Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.