Faye Maloney
• Length of residence: 11 years
• Occupation: Law enforcement professional
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “Brentwood is evolving. It’s the destination for people who want to raise a family, have access to excellent public education, purchase affordable homes in desirable neighborhoods and relish quality community amenities. Brentwood deserves a new generation of leadership that will protect the heritage of Brentwood while managing growth in a thoughtful way.”
Jovita Mendoza
• Length of residence: 20 years
• Occupation: Sr. Analytics Manager
• Slogan: Better for Brentwood
• Reason for running: “I’m running to bring new leadership to Brentwood’s City Council. I’ll continue the work I’ve done to hold developers accountable, focus on bringing jobs to the Innovation Center, partner with local agencies to improve our safety and emergency response times. We must expand the head count of our police department.”
Claudette Staton
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: 17 years
• Occupation: City councilmember
• Slogan: Responsible leadership
• Reason for running: “Job creation and economic development. Emergency services. Shorten emergency ambulance routes to nearby hospitals by extending Sand Creek Road. Maintain parks, open space and farmland. Inclusion and accountability. Ensure all viewpoints are valued and embrace community engagement in decision-making.”
Brian Swisher
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Businessperson
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “Drawing on my background in business and local politics, I would like to enhance the downtown businesses, protect our agriculture, encourage entrepreneurs to invest in their own beliefs and aspirations, and most importantly, find a resolution to our fire protection services.”
