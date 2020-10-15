Vote for one candidate. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Indrani Golden
• Length of residence: 15 years
• Occupation: Golden Excellence Cleaning co-owner
• Slogan: Keep Brentwood Shining Bright!
• Reason for running: “My five priorities are: public safety; transportation; local jobs; smart growth; quality of life. Brentwood is a great city, which is why our family chose to live here since 2005. I want to ensure we continue to be the shining example of excellence. I will put my experience and education to work for my neighbors in District 3 and all of Brentwood.”
Susannah Meyer
• Length of residence: 11 years
• Occupation: California State Senate, Senior District Representative
• Slogan: Together, we can make a difference!
• Reason for running: “I hope to promote open conversation and transparency to the Brentwood community. My platforms include strengthening social services for our older adults and other vulnerable populations, keeping our growth responsible and aligned with our General Plan, and promoting success for our small businesses through ordinance review, collaboration, and creative innovation.”
Olga Vidriales
• Length of residence: 18 years
• Occupation: Professional real estate agent
• Slogan: Moving forward with everything we love about Brentwood
• Reason for running: “Fire Protection Services – Collaboration with all regional partners to find sustainable and equitable solutions; Strategic Growth – Adherence to our existing general plan while remaining open-minded to the changing dynamics of Brentwood’s needs; Economic Development – Creation of jobs so our citizens can work and live in our beautiful city.”
