An initiative intended to compel the City of Brentwood to reallocate nearly $5 million of its general fund toward public safety failed to gather support of city council or city staff Tuesday night, April 28, after they received a 9212 report detailing the initiative’s likely impacts on the city budget and its likelihood of success resolving issues related to fire service.
“I think the city council recognizes the problem,” said Bryan Scott, author of the initiative and committee chair for East County Voters for Equal Protection (ECV). “This is, I think, a legitimate solution. It’s just not the traditional solution. The 9212 report takes the traditional approach to solving this problem and looks at it through that lens.”
The proposal, entitled “An Initiative to Add a New Chapter to the City of Brentwood Municipal Code Requiring the City of Brentwood to Annually Spend Additional Specified Funds for Designated Emergency Services,” has been proposed for inclusion on the November 2020 ballot. During the Feb. 11 council meeting, Vice Mayor Joel Bryant requested the 9212 report, and an expenditure of up to $50,000 was approved by the city council. The final cost of the report was approximately $43,000, said City Manager Tim Ogden.
According to Scott, the initiative is an attempt to resolve a decades-old funding problem faced by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and improve the district’s service levels by funding additional resources without creating a new tax. However, the 9212 brought a number of issues to light that were cause for concern by the city and the fire district.
The initiative “would require the City of Brentwood to spend an additional $4.8 million of future growth in property and sales tax revenues for additional fire protection, emergency medical, ambulance and hazardous materials response services to benefit Brentwood residents.” The plan would start with a $681,000 allocation in year one and build to a steady-state allocation of $4.8 million in year seven and in all subsequent years.
“I think the main problem for the city is that this was presented as a no-cost, no-additional-tax solution,” Bryant said. “The reality is that those funds were already figured into the 10-year budget. Removal of that $4.8 million from the general fund to be used at the discretion of council to take care of city business is quite literally the removal of $4.8 million from the budgeted finances of the city. That money has to be replaced somehow. The only way it can be replaced by the city is by an increase in taxes ... That was one of the things the 9212 report spelled out.”
Failure to replace that money could result in a lower level of services for city residents with regard to the services currently paid for from the general fund including police, parks and recreation, and public works. The 9212 report points out that the budget for the City of Brentwood Police Department accounts for half of the general fund.
For the allocation to occur, property tax and sales tax revenue growth must exceed 2.5% in any given year. If that revenue growth threshold is not met, the city would not be required to spend the money on public safety. That element of unpredictability was the focus of much of ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick’s comments on the initiative.
“Anytime that we look at a concept of additional revenue coming into the district intended to increase service levels that we want to be sustainable, we have to ask ourselves if the revenue source is sustainable,” Helmick said. “The 9212 report that we are looking at, and what we are being told, is that revenues are not sustainable. Right now with the COVID-19 situation, the city will take a multimillion dollar hit where they will either have to cut services or dip into the general fund. The revenue will dry up, which means our service levels will dry up. We’ve had historical challenges with temporary funding that leads to us losing people because we can’t invest in the system.”
The 9212 also points out that, while the intent of the initiative is to help solve the fire districts funding issues, the city would not be required to spend those funds exclusively on fire protection. Any public safety program such as ambulance service, hazardous materials handling or police services could be a potential beneficiary of the spending. The allocation of those funds is left to the discretion of the city manager and city council. For Bryant and other council members, this is a weakness in the initiative.
“This mechanism just wasn’t specific enough,” Bryant said. “There actually wasn’t wording in it that said the funds must go to fire protection. I understand that that was the spirit and the intent, but it is not what it said. I believe there are areas that were not specific enough, that the wording wasn’t direct enough and strong enough to get the end result that everyone wants.”
Helmick also expressed concern with the discretionary nature of the funding.
“On any initiative, the money needs to be guaranteed,” Helmick said. “Politics can’t drive where it goes. It can’t be driven by a policy resolution and a change in direction. That’s the concern. There’s so much flexibility in this initiative specifically, it seems as if that it could be a change in policy to redirect those funds to multiple different types of agencies at any given time.”
The future of the ECV initiative is unsettled. The only action the council took Tuesday night was to accept the 9212 report into the public record. To get his proposal on the ballot, Scott needs to collect the signatures of 3,478 city voters, a task that appears improbable given the social distancing guidelines that are likely to remain in effect into the foreseeable future.
“It’s impossible to collect signatures when you’re staying at home,” Scott said. “It’s impossible to collect signatures when you’re adhering to 6-foot social distancing requirements.”
The city council can bypass the signature requirement and place the initiative on the November ballot, and Scott asked the council to do so during the public comment section of the council meeting Tuesday.
“If the city council had spent 10 minutes on this agenda item, then that would probably be an indication that they weren’t considering the initiative seriously and maybe the problem wasn’t a serious problem in their eyes,” Scott said. “But they spent considerable time and asked a lot of very pertinent questions about different impacts of the initiative. I think they gave it very serious consideration. I think that asking them to go that next step was a legitimate request. That could happen.”
It remains to be seen whether the council will consider Scott’s request. Given their stated concerns over the uncertainty of the city’s financial outlook resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing strain on the budget that is already reflecting a $4 million deficit and a lukewarm reception of the mechanics of the initiative, such a move appears unlikely at this time.
“I would like to start out by acknowledging that the East County Voter group has spent a tremendous amount of time and energy, into trying to identify a solution,” ECCFPD Fire Board President Brian Oftedal said. “There is no doubt that Bryan Scott and the rest of the group can clearly see that East Contra Costa Fire has a funding issue. I would love for additional funding to come into the fire district. That being said, it needs to be stable and it must be sustainable. We can not be in a position where we were years ago, opening and closing fire stations and laying off firefighters when funding fell short.”
To view the council meeting, visit www.bit.ly/thepress_councilmtg. To read the 9212 report, visit page 172 at www.bit.ly/thepress_9212.
