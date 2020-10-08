The Brentwood City Council may shake up how its members are assigned to committees in an effort to broaden their understanding of the municipality’s affairs.
Currently, the mayor suggests — and then the full council approves — the one or two councilmembers assigned to about 25 local or regional committees on a host of different topics ranging from agriculture to land use and development to the Police Activities League.
There are no assignment rotation schedules or term limits, although the council generally reviews committee appointments each January, with more substantive committee membership revisions in odd-numbered years, following the previous November’s election.
But that could soon change.
The council has unanimously directed city staff to explore rotation options, factoring in current assignments, workload and learning opportunities.
“For me, all these committees and groups are not about building one person or one individual — it’s about educating everyone on the council on the different committees and things that go on, so we can be stronger as a council,” said City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, who first suggested the rotation exploration.
City Clerk Margaret Wimberly stated that a committee rotation would allow decision-makers to gain a broader understanding of issues and would benefit succession planning, but it might also prevent councilmembers from gaining a proficient understanding of topics. Rotations could also impact the city’s regional representation, since some of those committees require seasoned proficiency in topics.
Those complex committees include one that plans, funds and implements innovative county transit programs or another that works to protect East Contra Costa natural resources while improving and streamlining the environmental permitting process for impacts on endangered species.
“A rigid rotation process is not without concerns,” Wimberly said.
Mayor Bob Taylor appeared to agree.
He said “fit” plays a big part in positioning councilmembers on committees, noting that some assignments require significant time or travel.
“Some people cannot be out four days a week, four nights of the week,” he said.
Rodriguez said he agrees that certain councilmembers should be placed on certain committees, and that some should be designated for the mayor. But he believes some rotations could benefit councilmembers and the city. He noted that perhaps committees could always include one senior or experienced member to help bring new members up to speed.
“I think the rotation would be good,” he said.
Councilmember Claudette Staton shared similar sentiments, suggesting that two-year turns could help spread institutional knowledge around the council.
“I think we should have rotations,” she said. “It will help us all make better decisions, to learn about the different parts of the city.”
But Councilmember Karen Rarey noted that some committee issues require time to address, and councilmembers all have the opportunity to speak with the mayor prior to finalizing committee assignments. She also questioned whether two-year rotations, maintaining one senior member, could mathematically work.
“You can’t change every two years, because you will never have anyone senior — everyone is changing every two years,” she said.
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said city staff intends to bring back rotation ideas for the council to consider next year.
“We will work on this as staff and bring it back when it’s a good time for it,” he said.
For more information, see packet page 148 at https://bit.ly/36H8iXG. To view current committees and assignments, visit https://bit.ly/3iFcyt9.
