The Brentwood City Council recently gifted the planning commission with a new member and the reappointment of another.
Longtime planning commissioner Dirk Zeigler was reappointed to a new two-year term along with newcomer Anita Roberts.
“We had a great group of candidates,” said Mayor Bob Taylor. “It was a really hard decision.”
Nine undisclosed applicants applied for the two seats, with eight ultimately choosing to go through interviews with Vice Mayor Joel Bryant and Taylor, who recommended Roberts and Zeigler before the pair were formally approved by the full council.
The commission is ordinarily tasked with making recommendations to the city council on General Plan amendments, specific plans, rezonings and ordinances. Other duties include making decisions on design review applications, residential subdivisions and use permits.
The five-person governing body had been operating with four members since the resignation of John Fink in late June 2019.
Roberts, a former Michigan planning commission member with a 35-year accounting background — including a six-year stint working under the Virgin Islands governor — said she’s excited to jump back into an old role.
“It’s very exciting, because I live in Brentwood and this allows me to participate in not only being a resident but doing something awesome for the community,” she said.
Zeigler, a nearly 20-year city resident and current chair of the commission, is the CFO of Zeigler Insurance, a Brentwood-based company he founded in 2004. He previously served an eight-year enlistment with the U.S. Navy, and has also held a variety of service positions, including with the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce Board; Brentwood Advisory Neighborhood Committee; Brentwood Rotary Club; and coaching youth sports.
Zeigler was unavailable for comment at press time.
Roberts’ and Zeigler’s terms will expire at the end of 2021.
Roberts said her extensive career experience has required her to be detail-oriented, do lots of reading and harvest the natural synergy that exists between a community and government — all traits that should serve her well as a commissioner.
Roberts first moved to California from New Jersey with her family in the early 1970s, before moving to Michigan to purchase a McDonalds restaurant in the early 1990s. She subsequently moved to the Virgin Islands, but returned to California after two hurricanes struck the area, including Maria in 2017.
“I am very excited about rolling up my sleeves and hearing what the community desires,” she said, noting she’s eager to jump into commission work that includes evaluating proposed blueprints, setbacks, zoning regulations and what’s already on the city’s books.
The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. inside the Brentwood City Council chambers.
