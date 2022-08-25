City of Brentwood Logo

The Brentwood City Council voted on Aug. 24 to unanimously give itself a 2.8% raise to keep in line with the raises given to other city employees.

“Based on state law, City Council is authorized or allowed to have a salary increase up to 5% each calendar year,” City Manager Tim Ogden said while presenting the agenda item at the Aug. 24 meeting. “The council last received a salary adjustment in 2014.”

 According to Ogden, the motion was first brought up as part of the July 12 meeting when three different options for pay increases were discussed. Any increase would take effect in December following the upcoming elections for Districts 2 and 4.

