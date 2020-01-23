Brentwood residents’ impassioned pleas have forced city leaders to hold off on plans for public art at one Balfour Road location.
The proposed stainless steel piece — featuring sunset-colored triangles similar to designs the city has used to represent the Mount Diablo landscape — was planned for the Balfour Road bypass median east of Highway 4, before Summerset Drive and just prior to the Brentwood Golf Club. But the council has directed staff to bring back alternate locations after residents vehemently opposed the location.
The up-to-$192,500 piece by Maine artist Seth Palmiter will be paid for by the city’s public art acquisition, public art administration and capital infrastructure funding, with the art accounts comprising developer fees that must be used for art projects.
“I don’t think I like the location of this, but I am sure there are other parts of the city that this might look good in,” said Mayor Bob Taylor.
Public speakers lamented the structure’s Balfour Road location, its appearance and its lack of connection to the community, among other aspects.
Resident Rod Flohr called the proposed 20-foot-high, 12-feet-wide, 57-foot-long creation awful and grotesque.
“It’s going to be right in the line of sight,” he said. “It’s going to be an eyesore.”
The council agreed that the final site needs to be changed, but they didn’t seem to object to the structure itself.
Brentwood Recreation Manager Kris Farro said the design emerged out of 125 responses, and Palmiter spent several days driving around the community at different times of day to determine a good fit.
A public art spaces ad hoc committee, composed of councilmembers Claudette Staton and Johnny Rodriguez, along with city art commissioners, reviewed and approved the artist and design, as did the full city arts commission, before it was to be sent to the council for final approval.
“The location is kind of odd,” said City Councilmember Karen Rarey. “We talked about the Balfour interchange — as you get off, not as you make a right into the city.”
It’s unclear if a location change of Palmiter’s piece will alter how it’s situated. It was expected to be made of stainless steel, with the colored portions of perforated steel and the entire piece powder coated for durability. The main structure was going to be elevated over the Balfour Road bypass median to avoid potential traffic incidents, and decorative planters were also planned for the bottom, to add insulation if a car were to drive up onto the median.
Once fully approved, the work will become the second approved piece of at least three envisioned around the city as part of a public art spaces project.
The first approved creation, slated for Brentwood Boulevard near the police department, is a sculpture showcasing a wide variety of elements, including tractors, farm workers and ranchers, intended to represent the area’s agricultural evolution in a fun and visually interesting, linear-timeline approach.
The Public Art Spaces project’s third proposed art location is on Sand Creek Road, although the piece’s details have yet to be determined.
No timetable has been set for when alternate locations for Palmiter’s project will be brought back to the council for a final decision.
To view a complete staff report on Palmiter’s project, see packet page 49 at bit.ly/36gXkUP.
