The city of Brentwood held its strategic planning meeting on Dec. 1 to determine what community initiatives the city would prioritize over the next two years.
“In summary, the prioritized initiatives address community recreation, commercial development, address needs of senior, youth and Spanish-speaking residents and aesthetic/safety needs of certain communities/public facilities,” said City Manager Tim Ogden of the meeting. The meeting, which ran roughly eight hours, resulted in 10 strategic plan initiatives for the city to explore in terms of cost and timetable.
Community development opportunities added to the list included such projects as increasing funding for street and sidewalk maintenance as well as expansion of the Senior Activity Center on Griffith Lane. The city council also added community concerns to their list, such as noise complaints regarding traffic near the Trilogy community and loitering in the parking garage on Oak Street.
The strategic plan is still in the early stages of development, according to Ogden.
“Initiatives will be assessed by staff for their estimated project costs, personnel needs, and how long it may take to finish starting them in July 2022,” he said. “This analysis will occur over the next few months and return to the Council in February 2022 for approval, and incorporation into the budgets in May/June 2022. A few may start earlier if feasible.”
