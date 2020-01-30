A proposed 288-unit apartment complex project on Amber Lane in Brentwood can now move forward after the city council denied an appeal of the project’s approved design.
Concord-based Discovery Builders Inc. filed the appeal in late December — days after the planning commission formally approved the project’s design — claiming that the apartment proposal needed further review.
But city staff denied those claims this week, and the council’s only move was to re-examine the planning commission’s project design approval.
“We are very limited tonight to design review,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant, moments before the council denied the appeal, allowing the project to proceed.
The project was proposed for development on a 14.4-acre, three-parcel space on the south side of Amber Lane and west of Shady Willow Lane by private commercial real estate development firm Tekin & Associates LLC. It’s expected to feature nine two- and three-story apartment buildings (288 units), a 5,564-square-foot recreation building and related amenities — a pool and spa, community center, parking, trash enclosures and landscaping.
Discovery Builders Inc. raised a series of concerns in its appeal, including that the project was inconsistent with a specific plan adopted by the city intended to guide private development and public investment in and around the area of the apartments for the next 20 to 25 years; project-specific analysis of the proposed project had not been undertaken; and processing of the project’s design review application did not conform with the city’s code requirements.
“The CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) analysis for the Amber Lane apartment project is woefully deficient,” said attorney Skip Spaulding, who represents Discovery Builders Inc. “The city has not prepared any site-specific CEQA analysis for the project … City staff takes the position that, in this situation, the environmental impact report that was prepared for the PA-1 specific plan is sufficient. That is not the law.”
Brentwood Planning Manager Erik Nolthenius appeared to dispute those claims in a city staff report.
“There is no evidence in the record to suggest that any design-level changes to the project are required — that the project is inconsistent with the PA-1 specific plan’s goals, policies, required development standards or mandatory design guidelines, or that additional review of the project’s potential environmental impacts is needed,” Nolthenius said.
City councilmembers did confirm various design-related aspects prior to approval, including adequate on-site parking and appropriate landscaping, in addition to making sure it allows for proper movement of garbage and emergency vehicles.
A couple residents questioned whether the project is a right fit for the area, but city officials contend the apartments will fit nicely into a promising 430-acre area — surrounded by Lone Tree Way to the north, Heidorn Ranch Road to the west, Sand Creek Road to the south and Shady Willow Lane to the east — which is eyed as Brentwood’s future job-generating hub and a perfect location for mixed-use development.
Lance Crannell, a member of the project team and SDG Architects principal, added that project leaders are excited to move forward with a quality product.
“We have a client here that is going above and beyond in many ways to be a good neighbor to understand the requirements and build what I call quality, Brentwood-style architecture,” he said.
For more information, visit page 96 at bit.ly/2U4EeyG.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.