Brentwood City Council OKs joint use of facilities

Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta weighed in at the Brentwood City Council meeting on Tuesday during a discussion about whether or not the city would continue joint use of facilities with the local school districts.
According to the agenda packet, a joint use agreement enables residents to use school resources such as swimming pools and tennis courts while also allowing the school districts to use local facilities, such as parks for hosting sporting events and the community center for team banquets.
While the council voted unanimously to continue their joint use agreements with LUHSD and Brentwood Unified School District, the topic sparked further discussions about the need for youth and teen centers in the city. According to Volta, the rising number of students – roughly 8,300 compared to 7,300 in 2012 – presents a challenge for joint use of facilities.
“There just isn’t enough space,” he commented, talking about the shared use of space by students and residents during “prime time” hours just after school.
The council also touched on a handful of topics during the meeting while opting to discuss some more complex topics, such as a permanent ban on oil and gas development operations in the city, at a later meeting. City staff recommended council hold off on that discussion until the Sept. 12 meeting “to allow staff and the City’s legal counsel an opportunity to analyze the effect on the proposed ordinances of the recently decided California Supreme Court decision in Chevron U.S.A. Inc. et al. versus Monterey County, according to the agenda packet.
Other topics brought up at the meeting for later discussion included:
- A request from Councilmember Jovita Mendoza for staff to present on costs for using the police department as security for community events compared to the cost of hiring private security.
- A request from Mendoza for amendments to the Brentwood Municipal Code to prohibit backyard rentals and regulate parties in residential zones following a July incident on Chili Court where a for-profit party resulted in a shooting death.
- A request from Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer for a summary of “significant housing legislation” adopted in 2022 and 2023 and its impact on the City of Brentwood as well as pending housing legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.