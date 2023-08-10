Brentwood City Council OKs joint use of facilities

VOLTA

Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta weighed in at the Brentwood City Council meeting on Tuesday during a discussion about whether or not the city would continue joint use of facilities with the local school districts.

According to the agenda packet, a joint use agreement enables residents to use school resources such as swimming pools and tennis courts while also allowing the school districts to use local facilities, such as parks for hosting sporting events and the community center for team banquets.

While the council voted unanimously to continue their joint use agreements with LUHSD and Brentwood Unified School District, the topic sparked further discussions about the need for youth and teen centers in the city. According to Volta, the rising number of students – roughly 8,300 compared to 7,300 in 2012 – presents a challenge for joint use of facilities.

