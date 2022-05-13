The Brentwood City Council is setting guidelines for the Brentwood Police Department’s usage and acquisition of military gear.
The ordinance had first been brought before the council at the April 26 council meeting in an effort to comply with state Assembly Bill No. 481 before being unanimously approved at the May 10 meeting. The bill, passed in September 2021, required police departments to begin the process of adopting a usage policy before May 1 when considering acquiring military gear as well as to continue use of gear already owned by the department.
The Assembly bill also requires police departments that receive approval to use military equipment to host an annual “community engagement meeting” in order to address questions or concerns regarding the department’s policy and use of military gear.
“We’ll set up an annual meeting explaining what we’ve used them for and any purchasing for the upcoming year,” Captain Tim Herbert said as part of a presentation during the April meeting. “It’ll be a smooth process. I don’t think there’ll be any hiccups.”
Military equipment, as defined by the new Brentwood Police Policy 708, encompasses a broad range of gear that includes drones, battering rams, “Firearms and ammunition of .50 caliber or greater, excluding standard-issue shotguns and standard-issue shotgun ammunition,” and more.
During the public comment portion of the April 26 meeting, residents spoke regarding the use of military equipment in Brentwood.
“It’s just concerning that we need military-grade equipment in Brentwood,” resident Carolina Villaseca said. Villaseca then expressed privacy concerns regarding drones flying over private residences and the use of the footage taken by the aircrafts.
Ben Kellogg asked why the department felt there was a need for military-grade equipment. After the public comments, Herbert addressed both speakers’ concerns.
“We have a strict policy on the drones, and we are very cognizant of some of those civil rights issues and civil liberties issues,” Herbert said, including who has access to drone footage and an enforced timeframe in which footage can be retained before it must be destroyed. The department’s policy prohibits the recording of footage in areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Regarding Kellogg’s question, Herbert reiterated that military equipment was a designation for a wide variety of gear, some of which is already in use by the department. As a result of the Senate bill, the department’s gear has been reclassified as military grade.
“Today is a good day,” Councilwoman Jovita Mendoza said. “It’s all about transparency.”
For more information, visit packet page 46 at http://brentwoodca.iqm2.com/citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2741&Inline=True
