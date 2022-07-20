Brentwood’s City Council has decided unanimously to limit the dollar amount residents can contribute to local election campaigns.
The 4-0 decision to limit campaign contributions to $500 per contributor per candidate was made at the July 12 council meeting. Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez was absent.
State law allows cities to set up their own campaign contribution limits, according to City Attorney Damien Brower. If cities do not opt to do so, they can default to the state limit of $4,900, which is what Brentwood had previously been doing.
Following a presentation by Brower, council members elected to adopt both an urgency ordinance and a non-urgency ordinance that would create identical changes to the municipal code. The stated reason for the two ordinances, according to Brower, was to allow the changes to take effect immediately in preparation for the District 2 and District 4 elections in November.
The nomination period for the district elections opened on July 18. According to Brower, a non-urgency ordinance takes effect in 30 days, so the urgency ordinance would be used to enact the changes to campaign contributions while waiting for the other ordinance to take effect. At that time, the urgency ordinance would automatically be repealed and replaced by the other one.
Campaign finance reform had first been brought up as part of the council’s June 14 meeting, where the council voted 3-0 to direct staff to look into drafting the ordinance that was then brought to the July meeting.
“We’ve been hearing it from our residents forever,” said Councilmember Jovita Mendoza. Mendoza was one of the advocates who proposed staff look into reform at the June meeting. “I was a big proponent of this before I ran.”
In addition to limiting the amount of money an individual person can donate to a campaign, the newly-adopted ordinances also use $25,000 of the general fund in order to enforce the proposed limits.
Brower said the city will retain Gary Winnick of the Costman Law Group as the third-party enforcer. Brower described Winnick as an “expert” on campaign finance and election issues. He previously served five years as the chief of the enforcement division of the California Fair Political Practices Commission.
The FPPC is “five-member independent, non-partisan commission that has primary responsibility for the impartial and effective administration of the Political Reform Act,” according to the organization's website. The Political Reform Act, passed in the wake of the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, is meant to regulate campaign financing, lobbying, governmental ethics and conflicts of interest.
It was not clear at the meeting how campaign contribution limits would be enforced. Brower proposed that the third-party enforcer would determine if violations would result in a citation, civil action or potential criminal prosecution through the District Attorney’s office.
Video of the full City Council meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3B3cP5Z. The section of the meeting that talks about this story is at 5:31:30
