The Brentwood City Council voted to remove David Dolter from the Planning Commission due primarily to what they considered Dolter’s “unprofessional” behavior.
The decision was made at the June 28 meeting, with the council members deliberating on the subject before it was ultimately decided that Dolter would be removed from the commission and that his seat would remain vacant until the next appointment cycle in 2023.
“Mr. Dolter was upset that something had gone back to the Planning Commission and said he did not want it to come back to him,” said Councilmember Jovita Mendoza, referring to an incident in April 2021 that she said was an example of Dolter not performing to the council’s standards. “It seemed like he didn’t want to do his job.”
Mendoza highlighted another example from the same month in which Dolter “took it upon himself to redefine what a business park was” in a way that she said diminished the importance the City Council had put on economic development in those areas. Additionally, Dolter had emailed colleagues in the Planning Commission ahead of a vote on a project and informed them of how he would vote while also informing them he would tell the project applicant to appeal the decision to the City Council if the decision was not in the applicant’s favor, as Dolter was in favor of the project, according to Mendoza.
In a letter to the city council dated June 9, Dolter acknowledged that he should have behaved differently regarding the email exchange.
“To begin, I fully support and understand that I serve at the pleasure of the Council and that I can be removed from the Planning Commission at any time for any reason, or no reason,” Dolter said in the letter. “Additionally, I offer my humble apologies for an email transgression that occurred approximately 15 months ago. It was bad judgment on my part, it hasn’t occurred since and won’t happen again. Training in this area for all commissioners, and the Council, is highly recommended to avoid conflict with open meeting laws but more importantly, to keep faith with the public. To this point, mention was made of my prior service as a planning commissioner (Town of Moraga) and that somehow, I should have known better. This prior service was several decades ago, and the open meeting laws have changed during this time as have their judicial interpretations... again underscoring the need for continuing education.”
Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez cast the sole vote against Dolter’s removal. Rodriguez acknowledged that Dolter needed to work on his attitude, but did not believe that was grounds for dismissal.
“Obviously maybe he needs to work on his demeanor and maybe we don’t agree with some of the things he’s saying or doing,” Rodriguez said. “But is that also grounds to remove somebody? I hate being part of groups that everybody agrees with each other. Sometimes it’s good to have a different perspective.”
Mendoza was not the only councilmember concerned by Dolter’s conduct. Karen Rarey brought up an email sent to the City Council by Rod Flohr, a Brentwood resident and frequent participant in meetings, in which Flohr informed the council that Dolter had allegedly called the traffic engineer an ‘idiot’ on social media.
“I am not happy with any kind of unprofessional presentation,” Mayor Joel Bryant said during the discussion. He expressed concern that Dolter, as well as other members of city government, had behaved in ways that did not live up to the standards residents should expect from their civic leaders.
Following the meeting, Dolter gave his perspective on the decision in an email.
“Without the benefit of allowing me to defend myself, the Council saw fit to remove me from the Commission,” Dolter said. “I acknowledged their absolute right to do so for any reason, or even no reason at all. On the night in question, a feckless majority bought into the Mendoza diatribe of innuendo, character assassination, misinformation and outright falsehoods.”
According to an email from Mendoza, Dolter had been presented with the opportunity to speak at the meeting on his own behalf but did not do that. Mendoza said it appeared that Dolter was not a participant in the meeting.
Dolter said that the friction between the Planning Commission and the City Council stemmed from second-guessing and micromanagement of the commission’s decisions from a “vocal minority” within the council.
“I have apologized to my colleagues if they thought my behavior out of bounds,” Dolter said. “This commission is a good one and the citizenry should be pleased. But the city council is another matter.”
Mendoza offered a rebuttal to Dolter’s comments.
“Removing a commissioner is never an easy decision and not something I take lightly,” she said in an email. “It would be irresponsible to the people of Brentwood if I witnessed something and did not bring it forward. I watch every single meeting and after witnessing multiple comments made by Mr. Dolter found it necessary, for the future of our city, to take the initiative to bring it to the city council to discuss.”
Mendoza’s full statement, as well as a letter Dolter sent to the council, can be read in full below
Jovita Mendoza's full statement:
Removing a commissioner is never an easy decision and not something I take lightly. It would be irresponsible to the people of Brentwood if I witnessed something and did not bring it forward. I watch every single meeting and after witnessing multiple comments made by Mr. Dolter found it necessary, for the future of our city, to take the initiative to bring it to the city council to discuss. During the meeting I presented direct quotes and information from the planning commission videos that concerned me. Mr. Dolter was provided an opportunity during public comment to speak, he chose not to exercise that option. I also did not see him on the zoom meeting as a participant.
After our discussion the council decided 4-1 for the removal of Mr. Dolter. The mayor expressed concerns around Mr. Dolter not following the General Plan after Mayor Bryant, along with others, spent years on a committee to create it.
The council did receive an email from Mr. Dolter earlier in the month where he did not express any change in direction in the way he is interpreting his role and the General Plan.
At no point is this a “cancel culture” moment, this is an instance where a council must act when a commissioner is not reflective of the body that appointed him to the role. I invite everyone to watch the council meeting from June 28th, item E.1, for the details behind the request for removal.
MEETING: https://youtu.be/Yq7IgdMaHnM
David Dolter's June 9 letter to City Council:
Honorable Mayor and City Councilmembers:
Thank you for the opportunity to respond regarding your recent discussion regarding my potential
removal from the Planning Commission.
To begin, I fully support and understand that I serve at the pleasure of the Council and that I can be
removed from the Planning Commission at any time for any reason, or no reason. Additionally, I offer
my humble apologies for an email transgression that occurred approximately 15 months ago. It was bad
judgement on my part, it hasn’t occurred since and won’t happen again. Training in this area for all
commissioners, and the Council, is highly recommended to avoid conflict with open meeting laws but
more importantly, to keep faith with the public. To this point, mention was made of my prior service as
a planning commissioner (Town of Moraga) and that somehow, I should have known better. This prior
service was several decades ago, and the open meeting laws have changed during this time as have their
judicial interpretations... again underscoring the need for continuing education.
However, statements made by certain Councilmembers require a response and I have some
observations that might be helpful going forward.
First, I resent the unfounded, unsubstantiated, false, and malicious personal attacks on my character
and integrity. It was remarkably unprofessional conduct, particularly during a public meeting.
Apparently, some council members are content to repeat the slanderous statements of a fractious few
who are mistakenly believed to represent the public at large.
I’m blessed to have many “friends” in and outside of the community, including fellow seniors, veterans,
elected and appointed public officials, trade unions, contractors, real estate developers, builders, fire
fighters and police officers, among others. The city is in a sad place if the litmus test for a commission
seat is whether you are, or have been associated with, any of these. Inuendo and cancel culture have no
place in the discussion of competence to serve on city advisory boards.
Secondly, unlike the Ten Commandments, the general plan is not cast in stone. Like the Bible, the Quran
and the Constitution, it’s subject to interpretation. This is accomplished in a democratic process, often
the result of a land use application. Following public comments and discussion, a vote is taken, usually,
but not always, unanimous. An analysis of the Commission’s voting pattern will show I have been on the
losing side several times.
In conclusion, I’d like to commend the commission and planning staff. My colleagues are prepared,
diligent and thorough. In my view our planning staff is superb – excellent and detailed, providing
guidance and alternatives, with fine support from the city attorney’s office.
It will be a relief to many that, if not removed beforehand, it’s my intention to not seek reappointment.
I will stay involved in the community since I regard civic duty an honor as well as a responsibility.
On hopefully a humorous endnote: don’t provide my successors with so many business cards... they
may not be around long enough to hand them all out!
s/ David Dolter, Brentwood California
cc: Planning Commission
