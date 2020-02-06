Brentwood City Councilmembers will be elected differently come November, but each member will still represent residents equally, according to a recently adopted resolution.
That is the upshot of the governing body’s recent declaration, even as it has adopted plans to replace the current at-large election procedure with a system in which councilmembers will be elected by representative districts beginning this year. The mayor will still be elected at-large.
“Every decision we make applies to and affects every single one of us, and we cannot afford to neglect anybody,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant. “We don’t have any throwaway, disposable citizens, families, communities or sides of town. We have one city; one beautiful community that is integrated and very diverse.”
Under the new election structure — adopted last July after a months-long public process — a divided, four-area election map will be used, with candidates chosen by and representing the districts in which they live. Candidates in Districts 1 and 3 will be elected in 2020, with Districts 2 and 4 filled in 2022.
Current councilmembers will not have their terms extended or curtailed by the process, meaning that 2018-elected councilmembers Joel Bryant and Johnny Rodriguez will retain their at-large seats through November 2022. The terms of fellow councilmembers Claudette Staton and Karen Rarey are up in 2020.
The change follows Walnut Creek attorney Scott Rafferty’s threats to sue the city over claims that Brentwood’s voting system violates the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) by fostering an arrangement that dilutes the Latino vote.
The CVRA — signed into law in 2002 — bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’s ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome.
“I had studied racial vote dilution in our county for some time and initially took action based on concerns in the Latino community,” Rafferty said. “But without regard to race, a large portion of Brentwood’s neighborhoods lacked representation because the councilmembers were so concentrated geographically. Brentwood had also grown to the point where it had become very expensive to contest a council seat.”
Brentwood officials have publicly stated they felt the city’s former election method didn’t violate the CVRA but that deciding not to change would put the city at financial risk.
The move cost the city about $135,000 — far less than the legal fees it could have racked up fighting, and possibly losing, a lawsuit.
Almost all the entities that have received similar demands, including the nearby cities of Antioch, Concord and Martinez, have settled out of court by agreeing to shift to district-based elections, said Brentwood City Attorney Damien Brower.
Regardless of the change, however, Brentwood’s councilmembers are all committed to representing residents equally, according to the recently approved resolution.
“While a councilmember will be elected by district, they will serve the entire community and should continue to ensure that resources be used to benefit the city as a whole,” wrote City Clerk Margaret Wimberly in a city staff report explaining the resolution.
Among other things, the document’s declarations include that the council will continue governing on an at-large basis, considering the needs and interests of the entire community; remain united in its customer service to the community; provide excellent quality of life for all; help all members of the community, regardless of which district residents reside in and from which districts the city councilmembers are elected; and allocate resources based on long-term strategic planning efforts, with citywide considerations of service levels and financial capacity.
Each of the city’s councilmembers will sign the declaration, and it will be brought before each new council following an election.
“It’s not this section of Brentwood or that section — it’s the whole,” Mayor Bob Taylor said of councilmember representation.
For more information on district elections, or to view the district map created with public input through a series of open meetings, visit bit.ly/31oYCMK.
