Following a three-hour contentious city council meeting, the public is being asked to weigh in on how to fill the seat vacated by Joel Bryant who was elected mayor in November.
Due to a stalemate on how to proceed, the four sitting councilmembers decided to launch a survey asking the community if the council seat should be filled by a special election, an application/appointment process, or by appointing the second-highest mayoral vote-getter: Karen Rarey. Rarey was elected to the council in 2016 and finished 590 votes behind Bryant in November’s seven-person mayoral race.
Bryant and Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez favored an application and appointment process, but District 3 Councilmember Susannah Meyer joined District 1 Councilmember Jovita Mendoza in support of appointing Rarey.
“Karen Rarey was selected; she was the second-highest vote-getter, so the people have spoken,” Mendoza said.
Rodriguez said an application and ensuing council appointment process would be a more inclusive way of filling the seat by giving everyone an opportunity to vie for the position.
He noted Rarey’s appointment would mean that three of five sitting councilmembers would live in the same district, limiting the district representation.
He added that the community could further weigh in on the next councilmember by suggesting key judging criteria in advance of a formal application and appointment process.
“This is a great opportunity to possibly find people out there who could be just as effective as anyone else,” he said.
Meyer argued that Rarey’s second-place mayoral finish in November’s election, in addition to over 70 resident-submitted emails and additional calls to city staff before the meeting, indicate that the community wants Rarey to fill the seat.
“The primary function of an election is to give people the chance to voice their opinions, and the primary role of this city council is to listen to those opinions,” she said. “In the case of filling our open council seat, the residents have already spoken.”
Bryant said he interpreted the election results differently.
“The voices of the voters are absolutely essential in anything we do, because that is who we represent,” Bryant said. “Taking a look at what the voters said during this last election, over 72% of them wanted an additional choice other than Councilmember Rarey.”
Bryant’s 72% figure roughly refers to the 29.34% of the vote he garnered, third-place Paul La Follette’s 14.77%, and the 28.43% split amongst the other four candidates. Rarey pulled 27.46% of the vote for mayor.
A host of public speakers appeared to disagree. Rarey had the support of at least 15 residents, who made up the majority of public speakers on Dec. 15.
Brentwood resident Rod Flohr said a social-media straw poll found that an overwhelming majority favored appointing the next-highest vote-getter in the mayoral race, meaning Rarey.
“This is a reasonable way to honor the will of the electorate,” he said. “It is simple. It is understandable, and it is what nearly 70% of respondents in our recent straw poll said was the best way.”
Fellow Kathy Griffin expressed similar sentiments.
“With less than 2% of the vote separating the two of (Bryant and Rarey), and the two of them garnering almost 57% of the at-large mayoral vote, it’s clear to me and many other residents that Karen should be selected,” she said.
For now, it appears that all options to fill the seat are theoretically on the table, although Meyer and Mendoza said holding a special election is their last choice, and Bryant and Rodriguez didn’t support the option when it was proposed by Mendoza to break the council’s deadlock.
If the council were to opt for a special election, then an all-mail-ballot special election could be held as soon as May, at a cost of between $140,448 and $200,640. The victor would likely hold the seat from June 2021 through December 2022, when Bryant’s council term would have expired.
Another option would be to hold a polling place/mail ballot special election, but that wouldn’t occur until November, costing the city between $200,640 and $280,896. The winner would likely serve from December 2021 through December 2022.
It’s expected if the council chooses either to appoint Rarey or to carry out another appointment process, the new councilmember could be seated early next year.
There have been an estimated 18 council vacancies in the city, dating back to 1949, with 16 filled by appointments. At least two of those 16 appointments went to the next-highest vote-getter, city officials said.
Rarey said Wednesday morning that she’s ready to return to the council if given the opportunity. She noted she still has unfinished goals, including implementing grants, workshops and one on one counseling to help businesses recover and grow after the pandemic.
“It was a good feeling that so many people reached out to the council to try to keep me on,” Rarey said. “It shows they believed in the job that I have done as a councilmember and they think I should be back up there to continue working for the community.”
For more information, visit packet page 7 at https://bit.ly/3oYGfca.
To access the online survey, visit www.brentwoodca.gov or participate by phone at 925-516-5187.
