During its Oct. 27 meeting, the Brentwood City Council made decisions on fire funding and the blight impacting the Deer Ridge community.
Brentwood takes a leadership role on fire funding
Upon reviewing the city’s Fire and Medical Services Ad-Hoc Committee’s three recommendations, the council voted to support a leadership role on a joint-funding arrangement between the cities of Brentwood and Oakley and Contra Costa County — a $3 million ask to hire nine East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) firefighters, creating a fourth crew on duty.
“If we were to look at what Brentwood’s portion would be, it would be about $1.5 million for the 50% of what is from our area,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey, who chairs the committee alongside Vice Mayor Joel Bryant. “... (we would) look to see what length of time we could manage the $1.5 million and work toward getting Oakley and the county to the table to make up the other 50%.”
The committee recommended the joint funding to ensure that each agency contributes, rather than relying on Brentwood to make up for the shortfall. The committee further recommended that elected officials from Brentwood, Oakley and Contra Costa County meet to discuss joint funding options to increase service levels.
“To date, the regional meeting has not been held due to reluctance from the other agencies,” wrote city agenda material.
The second recommendation was that, prior to the city committing to a long-term joint funding agreement with other agencies, the ECCFPD should complete its multiple funding and potential operational solutions currently underway.
The third recommendation was that the residents of Brentwood should be surveyed to determine which city services currently offered should be reduced/eliminated to provide a funding source for the ECCFPD prior to the city making any long-term funding commitment that would necessitate service level reductions.
Prior to the vote to accept the leadership role in the joint-funding arrangement, Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez noted he was concerned that Oakley wouldn’t shoulder its required share of the financial weight.
“Here’s my hesitation … is that it sounds like Oakley hasn’t been stepping up at the level they’re supposed to, so there’s concern about Oakley growing … outside of what they said they were going to do,” he said.
After further discussion, the council unanimously supported the recommendation.
Addressing Deer Ridge blight
In a no-vote decision, the council declined to take action on an item relating to Deer Ridge Frontage Landscaping Improvements project. But results from a resident survey, which will be arranged by City Manager Tim Ogden, will be presented in a future special meeting.
According to Ogden, the survey could cost about $15,000 to $20,000. He suggested it after councilmembers expressed concern over spending approximately $100,000 to launch the balloting process on establishing a new Landscape and Lighting Assessment District (LLAD) to provide capital and maintenance funding for the Deer Ridge community. The survey will help gauge voter opinion on whether or not they would be willing to pay a yearly fee to maintain the area’s nearby golf course, which fell into disrepair when the Deer Ridge Golf Course went under. The blight of the area has been a sore point for homeowners, many of whom noted the condition of disrepair lowered their property value.
Staff explained that the ballot process includes, but is not limited to, obtaining construction estimates and an engineer’s report, further council review, along with notices to property owners 45 days ahead of a given public hearing. If passed by voters, the residents can expect to pay about $80 per year to fund the maintenance of the landscaping.
Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez said that while he understood the grievances of the residents who spoke in favor of the assessment during the meeting, he was concerned the majority of voters in the area wouldn’t agree to pay additional taxes, which could mean the council would be spending $100,000 from the general fund for something that might not pass. He also pointed out that the school district should have been notified of the agenda item up for discussion, as a portion of the region in question belongs to the Brentwood Union School District.
Following more questions in regard to the cost and process, Ogden explained the unusual nature of the project.
“It might appear to the council that staff is scattered on this item, and I just want to underscore that this is not a typical item in any way,” Ogden explained. “Most Landscape and Lighting districts are formed when properties are built out — as they’re building out, not post-build out — so we’re dealing with infrastructure that’s already in place in various conditions ... we need that engineer’s report to get solid information, to get better cost estimates and then provide information to all the public — schools, commercial, residents — of what it will cost to do that construction work and see if they want to go along with that program.”
Councilmember Claudette Staton issued numerous questions pertaining to the owner of the defunct golf course, but ultimately noted it would be imperative to keep Brentwood beautiful.
One public speaker — along with Rodriguez at one point during discussion — expressed thinly veiled disappointment with Rarey for her willingness to spend $100,000 on landscaping and not the proposed youth center.
“It’s astonishing how one of the councilmembers has no problem spending $100,000 on a project in her neighborhood, but can’t $100,000 to explore the concept of a youth center. I’m just overall disappointed,” said resident Chase Retherford.
However, Rarey noted later she didn’t live in Deer Ridge, but rather was listening to community members who shared their grievances.
Bryant and Rodriguez showed support for gathering more information on voter opinion in that region.
Future agenda items
During the meeting segment for council requests for future agenda items, Staton spoke up.
“I want to talk about a person who has done a lot for our city, and that’s you, mayor,” Staton said to Mayor Bob Taylor at the end of the meeting. “I would like to ask the city staff to look into renaming the city park after Mayor Bob Taylor and/or dedicating a plaque to our mayor.”
She also wanted to look for a way to recognize school principals.
