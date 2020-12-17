The Brentwood City Council unanimously voted to provide a survey for Brentwood residents to voice their opinions on the direction the Council should take on filling the vacancy on the City Council created by the election of former Vice Mayor Joel Bryant to the Office of Mayor.
The survey will consist of three alternatives that residents can choose from:
- Conduct a special election to allow voters to choose a new council member (Approx. cost $200,000)
- Selection by City Council appointment, consistent with state election law, of the candidate who received the second highest number of votes in the 2020 mayoral race. (No Fiscal Impact)
- Selection by City Council appointment, consistent with state election law, using an application process that allows any person who is an elector of the City and registered voter to apply. (No Fiscal Impact)
In addition, if an appointment by application process is to be used, survey respondents will have an opportunity to share what criteria they believe should be considered by the Council in selecting the new member.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey by visiting the City’s website www.brentwoodca.gov and clicking on “Council Vacancy Survey” or by calling (925) 516-5187. The survey will end on Monday, December 28 at Noon.
A Special City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 29 at 6 pm.
