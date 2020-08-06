Councilmember Claudette Staton announced her campaign for reelection to the Brentwood City Council’s District 1 seat. This is the first election where candidates will be elected by district in the city.
“As your councilwoman, I’m committed to protecting the quality of life for our residents,” Staton said. “Over the last four years, I’ve accomplished many things, but we face many new challenges. I will continue to work hard and make sound decisions on behalf of Brentwood residents.”
Over the last four years, Staton has approved funding for farmers and grape-growers designation and signage, the refinancing of city bonds, saving the city $11 million, and helped oversee completion of the library on time and under budget. Staton noted she’s paid close attention to the needs of Brentwood residents, advocating for installation of street lamps, directional signage to the hospital, new furniture for the senior center and inclusion of special needs recreation programs in the Parks and Recreation master plan.
Staton’s priorities in the next four years include:
• Job creation and economic development. She is working with the governor’s office of Business & Economic Development to promote Priority Area 1/The Innovation Center to bring new business to Brentwood.
• Emergency services. She believes emergency ambulance routes to nearby hospitals must be shortened by extending Sand Creek Road and ensuring funding for the fire department to keep response times short.
Finally, COVID-19 has presented many challenges to our way of life, has greatly impacted our economy and will affect the city’s budget. Staton’s steady leadership and experience watching the bottom line as a businesswoman will guide her as she works to keep Brentwood fiscally secure.
Learn more about Staton and her campaign at claudettestaton.com and on Facebook at claudettestatonbrentwood.
– Submitted by Claudette Staton
