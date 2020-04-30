Amid impending COVID-19-induced budgetary challenges, the Brentwood City Council has shut the book on funding 21 weekly supplemental Brentwood Library hours.
But a new chapter could be written once the coronavirus-related budget impacts are determined.
“There are so many unknowns in this,” said Mayor Bob Taylor. “At least we leave the door open.”
The reduction of 21 supplemental hours — likely lowering the library’s post-pandemic open total to 35 county-funded hours weekly — is slated to save the city $319,000 yearly.
The library has been closed since March, due to statewide shelter-in-place regulations, and it’s unclear when it will reopen, said Library Manager Liz Fuller.
The funding reduction comes amid news that the city is expected to face a likely $4 million COVID-19-induced budgetary hit, with the largest impacts on sales and gas taxes and development and permit fees.
City leaders said they will re-evaluate the library hours decision as soon as January —when the coronavirus budget effects will hopefully be clearer — but must act now to address the shortfall.
“We have no idea what the end result will be from all of the problems the COVID-19 shutdown has caused,” Vice Mayor Joel Bryant said. “We don’t know how long it will affect the city. We don’t know what type of damage it will do, tax-wise and community-wise, to our businesses and residents here. We are operating in the blind as to our general fund.”
About half of the 13 county cities that fund supplemental hours at area libraries have hinted that they plan to reduce their funding amid the new coronavirus budget shortfalls, said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden.
In Brentwood’s case, the 21-hour reduction is likely to mean that the library will switch from a 56-hour Monday-through-Saturday weekly schedule to a 35-hour Tuesday-through-Saturday weekly setup, although county library officials are still mulling over post-pandemic operating procedures, Fuller said.
Possible new physical-distancing procedures could include capping the number of visitors inside the building at the same time; reducing work stations and sitting areas; and delaying the return of large-scale story times and community meetings.
Fuller said those expected measures, coupled with the reduced hours, are an unfortunate combination, with the library’s attendance likely to rise upon reopening.
Despite the current physical closure, the library’s free online resources are available, which include magazines, ebooks, movies and homework help.
To access those virtual tools, visit https://ccclib.org.
For more information on the city’s action to reduce library funding, see packet page 166 at https://bit.ly/3cZmw5V.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.