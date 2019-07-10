Brentwood City Manager Gus Vina has announced his plans to retire effective at the end of the year. Below is the city's press release in its entirety.
On July 9, 2019 City Manager Gus Vina submitted his retirement letter to the City Council. Mr. Vina’s retirement will be effective at the end of December 2019, completing his fifth year with the city. Gus has dedicated a total of 39 years to public service and considers his five years with Brentwood as the pinnacle of his career. Gus wishes to thank the City Council for their leadership and support, and for having a great vision for the future of this wonderful city. Gus also thanks his great staff at the city whom are the reason why it is truly “Better in Brentwood” and whom without, nothing could have been accomplished.
Gus Vina stated that, “It has been an honor serving this Council, the organization, and this community. It is simply the right time for me to move on and I am humbled and grateful to end my career having served the great City of Brentwood.”
