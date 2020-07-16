City leaders are moving forward with plans to explore the feasibility of creating a youth services and programming center inside a soon-to-be-vacated city-owned building on Sand Creek Road.
The council recently launched a subcommittee that is expected to gather public input and explore ideas that could materialize inside the former grocery store building at 101 Sand Creek Road.
Los Medanos College has rented the bulk of the 33,600-square-foot facility since about 2001, but it plans to leave when its new center at 1351 Pioneer Square opens in the fall.
“We have a prime opportunity to be able to utilize this location,” said City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, who along with fellow Councilmember Claudette Staton, has been appointed to the committee.
The committee is expected to evaluate select facets of the proposal, including costs, operational service models, timelines and even potential alternative uses for the building.
The council envisions the committee garnering the input of the community — although the details of how that process will materialize are still evolving, said Bruce Mulder, Brentwood’s parks and recreation director.
Youth and seniors alike have jumped at the idea to provide their input.
Steve Bordi, president of the Brentwood Senior Citizens Club, acknowledged that people of both demographics have needs.
He noted that his organization has outgrown the Brentwood Senior Activity Center on Griffith Lane after growing from 700 members in 2014 to nearly double that number today.
“We have a lot of large activities,” he said of his club. “We have actually outgrown our building. The restroom facilities are not adequate. We get long lines.”
Fellow resident Kobina Arkaah, a 2018 Liberty High graduate, recommended that youth also be involved in the discussion.
“I think it’s important for the youth to have a seat at the table in this committee in order to make decisions, not just by the councilmembers, but by people who live and grew up in this community in more modern times,” he said.
Rodriguez noted that a range of opinions will ultimately benefit the process.
“That will create the beauty of the discussion and the types of services that are coming out of the (center),” he said.
In earlier discussions about the building’s future, Rodriguez suggested that a youth or teen center could offer an array of resources and programs, including space for the Brentwood Police Activities League, youth programs in partnership with local school districts or community organizations, and recreational sports.
More than 18,000 youth make up around 28% of the city’s population, according to the latest estimates.
“There is not one teen center or youth center in East County,” Rodriguez said. “We could be the pillar, the community that steps up and represents our youth the way they need.”
Brentwood Management Analyst Gail Leech has said that if the city were to keep the building and garner no further rent income, it could be on the hook for about $496,000 annually for 12 years to pay off the estimated $2.46 million remaining on bonds used to purchase the building and complete subsequent tenet improvements from about 20 years ago.
Those payments would likely comprise $250,000 annually from the general fund and $246,000 a year garnered from bond-refinance savings, Leech said.
Further costs, such as HVAC and lighting expenses, could also materialize, depending on the building’s future design, she said.
To read a city staff report on the future of the building, visit packet page 576 at https://bit.ly/3fsFVxo. For more information on the subcommittee, visit page 840 at https://bit.ly/3gX7DTR.
