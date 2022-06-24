Brentwood council acts on campaign reform

The Brentwood City Council voted 3-0 to direct staff to look into an ordinance that would limit campaign contributions as part of campaign reform. Mayor Joel Bryant and Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez were absent.
The proposal was brought up during the June 14 meeting jointly by councilmembers Jovita Mendoza and Karen Rarey. The goal of potential campaign finance limits and reform would be to even the playing field among all candidates, according to Rarey. She also wants part of the reform to stipulate that donations could be pledged only during a campaign year to prevent the potential stockpiling of funds by candidates during non-election years.
Following the public comment portion of the discussion, the present council members voted to limit donations to be accepted during the campaign year with a limit of $500 from individuals while also examining limits on Political Action Committee contributions to candidates.
One resident, identified only as ‘Rod,’ expressed concern over campaign donations in previous elections, citing funds Bryant had received in previous campaigns from developer Seeno Homes. Bryant had accepted a $20,000 donation from Sierra Pacific Properties Inc. owned by Seeno, during the 2020 mayoral race, sparking backlash from the community. Bryant denied any impropriety, stating that no seat was worth his integrity.
“We don’t understand why, in the small town of Brentwood, you would need that much money to run a campaign,” Mendoza said. “I would hope that people would look at substance more than shiny ads and things like that.”
Rod added: “I’m so thrilled to see the city council come forward with this. People see what money does in politics and we just don’t need that here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.