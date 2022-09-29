The City Council can’t agree on how to complain about each other.
As part of the Sept. 27 meeting, the council discussed a potential amendment to the council’s ethics policy regarding the process in which the council discusses alleged city policy violations by council members.
Council member Jovita Mendoza had requested a future agenda item during the Sept. 13 meeting that would “permit the discussion of alleged City policy violations by members of the City Council, when following established procedures could result in a majority of the City Council discussing the allegation outside of a noticed meeting,” according to the agenda packet for the Sept. 27 meeting. Current City Council policy requires the councilmember alleging improper behavior to meet with the mayor, who then meets with the city manager and city attorney to discuss the allegation. If they determine that the allegation should be brought to the full council for discussion, then the councilmember against whom the allegation has been made is informed.
City policy does not have a specified procedure for how a council should approach discussion of ethics violations when the discussion would involve a majority of the council ahead of the meeting. This means that, based on existing policy, on a five-person council like Brentwood’s, two council members who have discussed a potential ethics violation of a third council member cannot then go to the mayor as the policy dictates because that would result in a majority of the council (three out of five) having met outside of a scheduled meeting. That is a violation of the Brown Act – a state law that requires the discussion of a local government’s business by a majority of its legislative body to occur at a duly noticed public meeting.
Before discussion could begin regarding amendments to policy that would avoid Brown Act violations, Mendoza and City Attorney Damien Brower seemingly disagreed on what the council was discussing. Mendoza had been advocating for a rewrite of the ethics policy as a whole, while Brower said that the agenda called for a discussion of only the part of the policy pertaining to a potential Brown Act violation.
“This is not the first time that what we ask for has been twisted up,” Mendoza told Brower. “What I said was the whole policy – I did not take a section out of it, so I want to come back and review the entire policy.”
Brower apologized to Mendoza for any confusion regarding the agenda item, but reiterated that city staff had confirmed with her that the Brown Act element of the conduct policy was what she wanted to discuss ahead of the meeting. Any requested agenda item discussing the entire conduct policy, he said, would have to be brought forth at the next meeting.
“There’s two different issues here,” Brower said. “One is what you have on the agenda for tonight, which is regarding the policy specifically and what happens if two council members talk with each other instead of going to the mayor first.”
Before Brower could discuss the second issue, Mendoza spoke again, identifying the issue from her perspective by saying the entire 14-page City Council ethics and conduct policy needed to be rewritten because it is outdated.
Public comments on the agenda item were split, with some residents echoing Mendoza’s frustrations that the agenda item did not represent an overhaul of the ethics guidelines while other residents said that city staff had done what they believed they were requested to do and did not need to be reproached.
Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to pursue an amendment to the specific part of the ethics policy that pertains to the Brown Act. Separate from that, Mendoza requested that the next meeting would include an agenda item moving to rewrite the policy as a whole.
The elephant in the room was an unnamed incident that had sparked interest in rewriting the ethics policy initially.
At the end of the Sept. 13 meeting, Mendoza brought up the possibility of requesting a censure of another council member. Mendoza alluded to something that had happened that had caused her and another unnamed council member to individually express concerns regarding a third council member’s conduct.
The discussion between the two of them made them unable to discuss the situation with Mayor Joel Bryant as well without violating the Brown Act. At the Sept. 13 council meeting, Mendoza had moved to censure Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez after receiving phone calls regarding his behavior, she said. A City Council censure vote is a formal statement of disapproval.
Other items discussed at the Sept. 27 meeting included:
• The adoption of an Encroachment Agreement with Bristow Middle School to allow for the construction of a new theater
• A unanimously-approved moratorium on permits for new tobacco smoke shops
• A formal adoption of the pay increase for council members discussed in previous meetings.
