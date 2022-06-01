The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously to extend the moratorium on oil and gas drilling within city limits at the May 26 council meeting.
The council had taken the first step toward enacting a permanent ban on drilling at the April 26 meeting. That initial moratorium was 45 days as council and staff sought to work on writing an “ironclad” ban, according to Councilwoman Jovita Mendoza at the April meeting. The motion passed at the May meeting would allow the council to extend the moratorium up to 10 months and 15 days, per state law.
“That first term of 45 days is not going to provide sufficient time,” City Manager Tim Ogden told the council. “We don’t expect it to take that full time, but we will still need some additional time to come back to you with those proposed amendments to the municipal code and various options.”
Four people spoke during the public comment period. One resident disagreed with the extension, while three others supported it.
The goal of the moratorium was to temporarily halt oil and gas drilling from occurring 3,200 feet from “sensitive receptor” areas while staff worked on drafting a permanent ban, the council said in the April meeting. A sensitive receptor area is defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as an area whose occupants are more susceptible to harm from pollutants.
Examples include hospitals, schools and nursing homes.
Bob Nunn, president of local drilling company Sunset Exploration Inc., was expected to be an opponent of the moratorium. Following the April meeting, Nunn said he does not oppose what the city was doing and that his company has no plans for drilling in Brentwood that would be impacted by the moratorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.